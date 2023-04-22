Unitrópico promotes environmental awareness through eco-pedagogy – news

The School of Human Sciences will hold the 4th International Seminar, education for sustainability as a route for self-education in the Colombian Orinoquia, on April 24 from 8 am to 12 noon in the Fundadores auditorium.

Attendees will be able to acquire knowledge, guidance and skills that strengthen environmental awareness, through eco-pedagogy as an educational transformation strategy.

This academic and awareness-raising space will be developed with the participation of experts such as the Doctor and Master in Social Anthropology, José Gustavo Casas Álvarez, who will speak about coupling systems and strategies to rethink socio-environmental processes, and Diana Bolena Calderón Morales, PhD in thought complex, multiversity and real world, who will give a conference focused on strengthening the cognitive and economic bioethical dimensions from the classroom for life.

In the same way, we will deal with issues of environmental sustainability from the visions of different NGOs, environmental social organizations or foundations of the department such as Cataruben, La Palmita and Cunaguaro, which will participate with the conference Expedición Oso Palmero and Environmental Education. Likewise, the articulation of own education with sustainable education from indigenous peoples will be discussed, through the intervention of the lawyer and cultural manager, Rafael Joropa, Sáliba Indigenous and graduate of the International University of the American Tropics.

This seminar has been held for 4 years so that education can address the trends and perspectives related to sustainability, managing to continue with the path of consolidation of the education of the Colombian Orinoquia.

Source: Unitropic

