Unity and struggle to embark on a new journey with a high-spirited attitude – all parts of the world celebrate the closing of the party’s 20 victories

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-24 09:37

CCTV news (news broadcast): The flag of thought leads the way, and the right path in the world opens a new chapter. The victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China concluded, and the cadres and masses of all parts of the motherland, all walks of life, and all ethnic groups were greatly excited. Everyone said that they should unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, hold high the great banner, gather strength to forge ahead, continue to write a new chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and strive to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

From north to south, cadres and people of all ethnic groups from all walks of life warmly celebrated the closing of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Great changes are inspiring, grand blueprints are inspiring. On the journey forward, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Chinese people will be united as one, and we will surely be able to overcome all difficulties and challenges on the road ahead, create exciting An amazing new miracle.

From cities to villages, from snowy plateaus to island borders, people watched the report of the closing meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China together, and their will to unite and struggle became stronger. On the front line of rural revitalization in Yunnan, Jilin, Liaoning, and Inner Mongolia, and in the fields of Xinjiang, Gansu, Qinghai, Shaanxi, Ningxia, and Henan, everyone looks forward to the future with confidence.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that we must always stand together with the people through thick and thin, have a deep bond with the people, think what the people think and do what the people say, and constantly turn the people’s yearning for a better life into reality. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words resonated strongly among the cadres and masses in Guangdong, Heilongjiang, Shandong, Shanxi, Anhui, Hunan, Jiangsu, Guizhou and other places.

Everyone said that the clarion call of forging ahead to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way has sounded.