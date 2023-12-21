Home » Unity Bank Provides Multimillion Construction Loan for Clinton 122-Unit Assisted Living & Memory Care Center
Unity Bank Provides Multimillion Construction Loan for Clinton 122-Unit Assisted Living & Memory Care Center

Adult Day Care Center Also To Be Offered at Former Holiday Inn Property

CLINTON, N.J., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unity Bank has provided a multimillion construction loan to Somerset County entrepreneur Gulshan Chhabra to develop a 122-unit assisted living and memory care
residential facility and an adult day care center at the site of Clinton’s former Holiday Inn at 111 West Main Street, which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtyard Luxury Senior Livingwhich includes 12 affordable housing units for Clinton, is scheduled to open in March and will hire approximately 80 employees.

“We are creating the premier assisted living facility in the United States,” said Chhabra, who had owned the hotel since 2011. “Unity Bank and Clinton’s Mayor and Town Council have all been
extremely supportive. Courtyard Luxury Senior Living will fill a community need because there is a shortage of approximately 1,100 assisted living beds in our marketplace. We are filling that need
with a facility that merges luxury, comfort and quality care, creating an unparalleled living experience for seniors.”

