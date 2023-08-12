Unity in the Face of Adversity: Urban Areas of Our City Join Forces for Emergency Rescue and Relief Efforts During Heavy Rainfall

All Urban Areas of Our City Unite for Emergency Rescue in Heavy Rainfall

In response to heavy rainfall in our city, all urban areas came together to actively respond and ensure the safety and timely transfer of affected people. Various departments and units collaborated and worked tirelessly to carry out emergency rescue operations.

Yesterday, our city experienced heavy rainfall, causing severe waterlogging in some urban areas. Prioritizing the well-being and safety of our citizens, relevant departments and units in the affected urban areas swiftly mobilized and joined forces to tackle the emergency situation.

At around 4:00 PM on August 11, the Jianzheng Street area of Qingxiu District encountered intense rainfall, resulting in severe water accumulation and the trapping of vehicles and individuals. Jianzheng Street promptly initiated a level four emergency response and implemented a responsibility system for leading cadres to oversee the village and community, as well as implementing a grid system. The departments responsible for housing construction and transportation were also instructed to carry out their duties in emergency rescue operations. The Gecun Road culvert, located in a low-lying area, experienced significant water accumulation, reaching a depth of 2.5 meters, trapping three vehicles with people inside. The situation was urgent. After receiving the distress call, Jianzheng Street, the community, the traffic police, and the rescue personnel of the North Row organized a rescue mission. Setting aside the safety cordon, they equipped themselves and waded towards the trapped vehicles. They calmed the trapped persons and threw life buoys to assist in the rescue. With the collective effort of everyone involved, the trapped individuals were successfully rescued in a short period.

In another part of Qingxiu District, the Yuanyangli Community on Changyu Road faced stagnant water measuring approximately 2 meters deep due to poor drainage and backwelling of the manhole cover. After receiving the report, the Bagui Emergency Pioneers of Changyu Road Community, in collaboration with the People’s Liberation Army troops, Changgang Police Station, and Nanning Fire Rescue Detachment of Guangxi Fire Brigade in the area, initiated rescue work. They promptly set up warning signs and isolation areas. More than 150 people on the first floor were affected by the disaster. Furthermore, the Guangxi Water Conservancy and Electric Power Survey and Design Research Institute proactively joined the rescue efforts and provided dinner for the affected individuals.

As of press time, the emergency team is still working on dredging and disinfecting the affected areas.

Between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM yesterday, the main urban area of Xingning District experienced a cumulative rainfall of 94 millimeters. The members of the Xingning District Waterlogging Prevention Headquarters swiftly initiated emergency response measures and deployed rescue operations to prevent further waterlogging. Rescue personnel arrived at various water accumulation points, such as Changxing Road, Changyi Road Yili, Mingxiu East Road, and Renmin Road North Yili, immediately pulling up warning belts and opening manhole covers to expedite drainage. By 8:00 PM on the 11th, the Urban Emergency Bureau, Urban Management Bureau, Santang Town, various streets, and villages (communities) dispatched a total of 186 personnel on duty, along with 43 rescue vehicles, 5 pumping equipment, 1 rubber boat, and other resources to strengthen inspections at waterlogging-prone points throughout the Xingning District.

In response to water accumulation on Shangjin Road, Xingguang Fujian intersection, and other road sections, Jiangnan District promptly dispatched flood control and rescue forces to deal with the flooding.

The Suining District Municipal Facilities Maintenance Office demonstrated utmost dedication in implementing work responsibilities and measures. They swiftly formed an emergency assault team consisting of 15 individuals, adhered to the flood control on-duty system, and focused on monitoring urban areas prone to waterlogging. They regularly inspected road sections under their jurisdiction, opening manhole covers to facilitate the discharge of rainwater. Whenever necessary, they set up warning signs or stationed personnel at critical points to remind vehicles and pedestrians to prioritize safety. Furthermore, they ensured the safe disposal of municipal facilities.

(Reporters: Li Jing, Ruan Xiaoying, Mo Lanyuan; Correspondents: Yang Lili, Yang Minzhuo, Deng Xiuai, Huang Shuqi)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

