General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “Unity is strength, and unity can win. To build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, we must give full play to the creative power of hundreds of millions of people.” The great national rejuvenation must continue to consolidate the great unity of the people of all ethnic groups in the country, strengthen the great unity of Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad, and form a strong synergy to realize the Chinese dream together.

The Chinese people are people with a great spirit of solidarity. In the long history, the Chinese people have united as one and helped each other, established a unified multi-ethnic country, developed harmonious inter-ethnic relations in which 56 ethnic groups are integrated and intertwined, and formed a big family of the Chinese nation that helps each other. People of all ethnic groups have written a long history together, created a splendid culture and cultivated a great spirit together. Especially after modern times, in the war against foreign aggression, the people of all ethnic groups in our country, arm in arm, shoulder to shoulder, fought bravely and fought bloody battles, and jointly wrote a magnificent epic of the Chinese nation defending the motherland and resisting foreign aggression.

After the founding of the Communist Party of China, the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has had a strong core of leadership. The Communist Party of China has united and led the Chinese people to make unremitting efforts, and fundamentally reversed the historical destiny of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation after modern times. Our party unites all forces that can be united, mobilizes all positive factors that can be mobilized, and maximizes the forces of unity and struggle. Relying on unity and struggle, we overthrew three mountains, created a miracle of rapid economic development and long-term social stability that is rarely seen in the world, built a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and started a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. History and reality have fully proved that unity is strength, and unity can lead to victory. Unity and struggle is the only way for the Chinese people to create great historical achievements. All the achievements of the party and the people are the result of unity and struggle. Unity and struggle is the most significant spiritual symbol of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has assessed the situation, made bold decisions, forged ahead, overcame difficulties, and united and led the whole Party, the whole army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to roll up their sleeves and work hard and move forward regardless of the weather. A great struggle with many new historical features. Over the past ten years, we have taken a series of strategic measures, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthrough progress, achieved a series of landmark achievements, and withstood the test of risks and challenges from politics, economy, ideology, nature, etc. , the cause of the party and the country has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes, pushing our country to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

The Communist Party of China is the most reliable backbone of our great achievements. The leadership of the Communist Party of China is the most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the greatest advantage of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized when participating in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country should unite into “a piece of hard steel” under the banner of the party, think in one place and work hard in one place. Promote the great ship of the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation to ride the wind and waves and set sail. History and reality have and will continue to prove that as long as the people of all ethnic groups in the country unite as one and unite as one under the leadership of the Party, we will surely be able to overcome all difficulties and challenges along the way and create impressive miracles.

Unity and struggle requires continuous consolidation of a common ideological foundation. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism, and the essence of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit. This important thought observes the times, grasps the times, and guides the times with the standpoints and methods of Marxism, and from the combination of theory and practice, in-depth answers to a series of major issues of the times related to the development of the party and the country, and the party’s governance of the country. An action guide for the people of all ethnic groups in the country to strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We must persist in using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to arm the whole Party, educate the people, and guide practice, and constantly consolidate the common ideological foundation for the unity and struggle of the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups. , unite and strive for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.