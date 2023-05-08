Universal resort spillover effect expands, foreign tourists continue to increase – Xinhua English.news.cn

During the “May 1st” holiday, the popularity of Universal Resort brought strong passenger flow to merchants on Universal City Avenue. (Photo by reporter Wu Yibin)

The Beijing tourism market has been booming recently, and tourists from all over the country go to major scenic spots for sightseeing. In addition to traditional popular scenic spots, Universal Beijing Resort is also a must-see for many tourists. In the “May 1st” National Scenic Spot Popularity List released by several travel platforms, Beijing Universal Resort is frequently on the list. Since its opening more than a year ago, Beijing Universal Resort, as a new business card of cultural tourism, has been like a magnet, driving the growth of tourism consumption in Beijing, and producing a spillover effect, which has boosted the surrounding life service industry.

Tourists from outside the park account for more than half

“Played two events, watched three performances, and visited all seven scenic spots. There were many people, but the experience was great!” On the morning of April 30, Shanghai tourist Hu Jing and her family came to Beijing Universal Vacation In the district, the family stayed the longest in the “Land of Kung Fu Panda” and “Minion Paradise”. Niu Jingjing, a citizen, accompanied her relatives from Shandong who came to Beijing on May 1st. They came to City Avenue at 6:00 am to wait for the security check. When the park opened at 9:00 am, it was the first visitor to enter the park. Played all day.

As night falls, the gardens illuminated by lights have a different charm. At 8:00 p.m., in the themed scenic spot of the wizarding world of Harry Potter, more and more tourists gathered in front of the castle to enjoy the light show, and everyone took out their mobile phones to capture the wonderful moments.

According to the park’s recent survey data on tourist sources, with the rapid recovery of inter-provincial travel, as of early April, tourists from regions outside Beijing accounted for more than half. At the same time, tourists have shown a more active willingness to spend: Since the beginning of this year, the sales of Universal Studios Beijing’s designated 1.5-day tickets and 2-day combined tickets have increased by nearly 5 times year-on-year, and the “hotel + ticket” package product has increased by 228%. In addition to the “one-day centralized check-in”, more and more tourists choose to start multi-day vacations in the park and enjoy the immersive experience of in-depth play.

The surrounding life service industry is heating up

Evening is the busiest time for the shops on Universal City Avenue in Beijing. After a day’s trip, tourists will choose to walk into restaurants, souvenir shops or movie theaters, or have a full meal, or choose souvenirs, and are reluctant to leave for a long time.

At 7:00 p.m., there is a long queue in front of the Quanjude Universal City Avenue store, and it takes about half an hour to wait for a seat. “When Universal Beijing Resort first opened, the store was not as popular as it is now!” General Manager Xu Jinbao said with emotion. Due to the surge of foreign tourists, this “May 1st” he spent the busiest holiday in recent years, and the store hit record highs repeatedly. The single-day sales record since the opening of the store, the single-day passenger flow is double that of the usual weekend.

With the influx of huge passenger flows, Universal Beijing Resort has played a role in driving consumption in the surrounding life service industry. Hotels, homestays, food and beverage delivery, taxi online car-hailing, massage and massage have become categories with significant growth.

Although it is a 20-minute drive away from the park, the occupancy rate of Hilton Beijing Tongzhou Beitou during the “May Day” holiday exceeded 90%, and most of them were foreign tourists. Many tourists will stay in the hotel for an extra night. In addition to going to Universal Resort, they will also choose to visit scenic spots such as the city’s Luxin Forest Park and Xihaizi Park. The characteristic cultural and tourism resources in the city’s sub-center are attracting more tourists. In Zhangjiawan Royal New Village, a 10-minute drive away from the park, the guest rooms for the “May Day” holiday in many homestays are also fully booked ten days in advance.

Driving the enthusiasm for theme parks

According to the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, during the “May 1st” holiday this year, the city’s total tourism revenue was 13.46 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 752.3%, and an increase of 13.9% compared with 2019 on a comparable basis. The theme park economy has increasingly become an important force driving the cultural and tourism industry. Universal Studios Beijing set a new record for the number of visitors in a single day since the opening of the park on the second day of the holiday, driving the city’s theme parks to set off another upsurge.

Official data confirms the park’s strong economic pulling effect: driven by Universal Beijing Resort, in 2021, Tongzhou District’s above-scale cultural, sports and entertainment revenue will increase by 367.4% year-on-year, and in 2022, the year-on-year growth rate will be 60%.

Han Jie, chairman of CYTS Aoyou Technology, believes that Beijing Universal Resort has a significant role in stimulating the upgrading of Beijing’s tourism consumption. It not only drives the development of hotels, catering, transportation and other related industries, but the construction and operation of theme parks also involves architecture, design, advertising, etc. The development of these industries will bring new employment opportunities and economic growth points.

From the perspective of the long-term operation of the theme park, it is necessary to create more experience projects that are often new and attract tourists to revisit, and stimulate growth space for secondary consumption. Wang Chengrong, president of the Beijing Business Economics Association, suggested that enough space should be reserved in the planning around the park to develop various industries such as catering, entertainment, and performing arts. Relevant departments can introduce relevant policies in terms of talent introduction, finance, and taxation to better To cultivate surrounding industries. (Reporter Pan Fuda)

(Original title: Foreign tourists and multi-day in-depth experiencers continue to increase, and the spillover effect of Universal Resort expands)