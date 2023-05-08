Home » Universidad del Valle reissued a book by César Rivas Lara
News

Universidad del Valle reissued a book by César Rivas Lara

by admin
Universidad del Valle reissued a book by César Rivas Lara

The Universidad del Valle reissued the book by the Chocoano writer César Rivas Lara: “Three great Afro-Colombians. Rogerio Velásquez Murillo, Arnoldo Palacios Mosquera, Miguel A. Caicedo”.

This work by the writer César E Rivas Lara, renovated and with a new editorial design, constitutes the ninth volume of the Afro-Colombian Library of Social Sciences.

According to the words alluding to it, from Professor William Mina Aragón, PhD, tenured professor at the University of Cauca and coordinator of this great project, now a reality: “Rivas Lara’s work does not need much explanation, because summarizes the objective of the project: to see how an afro intellectual studies and reflects on another afro intellectual. A way of paying homage to our current writers and a way of exalting our “classics” from the African diaspora in Colombia, to refer to them and see them as paradigms in the study of the country’s social sciences and socio-historical thought in the Americas. afros. In this case, the life of an anthropologist like Rogerio Velásquez, that of a novelist like Arnoldo Palacios and a distinguished essayist and poet like Miguel A Caicedo”.

The different volumes that make up this library, written by select writers from the Colombian Pacific, will shortly be donated to ten organizations: five national and five international.

This work was submitted to an evaluation process by academic peers to guarantee high academic standards and was published by the Universidad del Valle. Its total or partial reproduction in any form or by any means is prohibited without the written authorization of Universidad del Valle.

See also  Patience is the legitimate father of victory

César E Rivas Lara is a philologist from the Free University of Bogotá and postgraduate from the California State University (USA), the Hilversum International Center (Holland) and the Thames Valley University (England). He is the author of more than twenty books, including: Profiles Diego Luis Córdoba, Cul-de-sac, The displaced y One hundred years after the execution of Manuel Saturio Valencia.

You may also like

Vaudoise Versicherungen Holding AG: The shareholders accept all...

Migrants accelerate their pace and transform Texas city...

Colombian youth tennis won 15 international awards

Expansion of the bouldering center – one million...

Telangana intermediate annual exam results will be released...

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2023 AGM Results Notification

Allegations against Imran Khan’s serving army officer unacceptable:...

This is how the winners of the 56th...

Rieder fire brigades with a new conference format

Victoria Beckham amused the followers of the photo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy