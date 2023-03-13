CONGRESS

Universidad Indoamérica is the venue for the VII International Congress “Ecuador Technical Chapters Meeting 2023” (ETCM 2023) after signing the agreement with the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Ecuador Section; With this, the reception of scientific articles from participating researchers at the national and international level begins until June 4, 2023.

Congreso internacional “Ecuador Technical Chapters Meeting 2023”

The agreement aims to establish the guidelines to co-organize the IBEE ETCM 2023 Congress, which will take place in a hybrid manner from October 10 to 13, 2023, at the Universidad Indoamérica, Ambato campus. For the Rector of the Institution, Dr. Franklin Tapia, it is a privilege to be part of this organization because the quality of research work that the entity hosts is of high quality, examples of creativity, innovation and commitment to humanity. “We feel honored to be part of the chain of venues of nationally renowned universities that organize this international meeting that, for the first time, will have significance in the city of Ambato,” he said.

The ETCM is an annual congress organized by the technical chapters of the IEEE Section, the largest body in the world, aimed at promoting the development of engineering professions, which has foreign and national professional masterclasses and research and research papers are presented. development related to engineering in: mechatronics, robotics, electricity, electronics, telecommunications, bioengineering, computing and related areas.

Mónica Huerta, President of the IEEE Ecuador Section, reported that, due to the rigor of its internationally renowned reviewers, its editions are indexed in Scopus and in less than 45 days the selected articles from Ecuador, Spain, Venezuela, Colombia are published. , Brazil, Peru, Mexico, the United States, France, Chile, Argentina, England, Portugal, Italy and the Netherlands.

Indoamérica is aware of its Professor-Researcher, Eng. José Varela, who won first prize at the VI Congress of ETCM 2022, a benchmark for the quality of academics that the University encompasses and an example of the institutional mission, within which is strengthening Of the investigation.

The Indoamérica University reiterates its invitation to all researchers interested in being part of the great event that provides a space for learning and recognition of scientific works, which will be published in internationally recognized indexed databases, which promotes the sustainable development of the scientific projects of the world and for the good of humanity.