Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Conference on Computational Mechanics, Mechanics of Materials and Biomechanics Group, GIMC-GMA-GBMA.

On 12-14 July next, the joint conference of the AIMETA Groups of Computational Mechanics, Mechanics of Materials and Biomechanics Group, GIMC-GMA-GBMA-2023, will take place in the premises of the former Faculty of Architecture.

The event, organized by professors Aurora Pisano and Paolo Fuschi of the PAU Department, aims to find meeting points between researchers of various backgrounds who use and develop advanced analytical and numerical methods for solving engineering and applied science problems , in order to promote the circulation, even interdisciplinary, of the most recent developments in computational mechanics, the mechanics of materials and biomechanics.

The Conference has a very intense program which includes more than 100 short reports and four general lessons, held by leading professors on the international scene in the fields of biomechanics, mechanics of solids and materials.

Further information and the extended program of the Conference can be found at the following link.

