Home » Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Elections for student representatives – 20, 21 and 22 June 2023
News

Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Elections for student representatives – 20, 21 and 22 June 2023

by admin
Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Elections for student representatives – 20, 21 and 22 June 2023

Pursuant to the Regulations for the election of student representatives within the Collegiate and Government Bodies of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, adopted with DR no. 138 of 15 May 2023, are scheduled for 20, 21 and 22 June 2023 the elections for the renewal of student representations within the Collegiate and Government Bodies of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria for the academic two-year period 2023-2025.

Errata Corrige – In relation to the decree, n. 138 of 15 May 2023, calling elections for the renewal of student representation within the Collegiate and Government Bodies of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, academic two-year period 2023-2025, the corrections set out in the following annex are being made Errata_corrects.

The presentation of the electoral lists and the voting and counting operations will take place electronically via the ELIGO platform. Here the link to the dedicated page

See also  US March PCE released!The three major US stock indexes are flat

You may also like

Valditara: “More money for the teachers involved in...

Bella Montoya dies a week after ‘reviving’ during...

Reporter’s Notes: China’s Desertification Control Program Helps Nigeria...

the official trailer of the comedy by and...

Jhon Puertas and Cristian Jaramillo, want to reach...

Hot air from the Sahara to Italy, peaks...

There is mist in my heart – breaking...

Mayor inspects the work of the November 11...

The precipitation in Guangdong tends to weaken from...

The Asolo Art Film Festival awards “FORMIDABILE BOCCIONI”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy