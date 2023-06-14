Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – ESN Italia Contest Your Erasmus With ESN

The contest, now in its XI Edition, aims to support outgoing students by providing them with a concrete incentive for international mobility.

Contest participants will have the opportunity to win 3 prizes of €1,000 eachwhich will increase the economic support already assigned for carrying out the mobility.

The contest enjoys the support of theErasmus+/INDIRE National Agency and the III level Commission, which will be responsible for identifying the winning entries; this will be composed of personalities from institutions such as the Italian representation of the European Commission e l’National Youth Agencyin addition to the aforementioned Erasmus+/INDIRE National Agencyas well as from the world of culture.

The Contest represents one of the main projects implemented by the ESN Network, which is a point of reference for many international students both incoming and outgoing.

All the info, the Regulations and the news relating to the contest can be found in the dedicated section https://esn.it/it/il-tuo-erasmus-con-esn-2023.

Interested outgoing students academic year 2023/2024, about to leave for a mobility project (Erasmus+ or other), are invited to enroll in the following form no later than 11.59 pm on 26 June 2023 according to the methods defined in the Regulation and ad subscribe to the dedicated Newsletter to stay updated

The Contest will be held on 3 July 2023 in room A2 at 13.00.