Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – INTENSIVE MASTERCLASS “REGENERATIVE DIGITAL DESIGN FOR CLIMATE CHANGE” – Computational design, Lectures, Laboratory, Workshop. – MAY 5th

From 5 May to 1 June 2023 at the Cittadella Universitaria, the ABITAlab university laboratory of the Architecture and Territory Department of the Mediterranean University is organizing the first MASTERCLASS of the University, recognized as one of the advanced higher education experiences for students and professionals.

In collaboration with the Nature-City Lab of the University of Basilicata and the Order of Architects, Planners, Landscapers and Conservationists of the province of Reggio Calabria, together with Pensando Meridiano and PMopenlab and with the patronage of RUS in the initiative of the Development Festival Sustainable 2023, ABITALab proposes a “high education”/Higher Education activity on the themes of advanced ecological design, with the tools of Regenerative Design and its digital control, through the computational application, with the use of advanced programs and tools . Regenerative Design interfaces with all CAD, BIM, digital modeling programs with tools in a parametric environment and also 3D printing. With the aim of transferring knowledge and skills in the field of “Advanced Architecture for Ecological and Digital Transition”, acquiring skills in the field of climate analysis and its forecast modeling in climate change scenarios and “site specific” / localized context, for the purpose of using data and modeling to produce planning at the urban, building and system scale, controlling environmental and energy impacts and behaviors in the relationship between physical systems and natural resources and their effects, in the pre-design and project development phases , for the transformations of the built environment towards decarbonisation. More and more international and national design agencies and the competitive areas of the PNRR opportunities, undertaking complex design activities from the point of view of sustainability and resilience on a local and global scale, require skills and abilities in the proposed tools and on the topics discussed in the Masterclass.

The teachers and lecturers of the Masterclass are among the recognized experts in the sector, with experiences of development, application and transfer to the field of Architecture, of scientific and cultural issues and of the tools of the Digital Project for Climate Change, at a national and international level.

All the #INFO on PROGRAM and REGISTRATION METHODS are available on the link:

con Deadline for applications on April 30, 2023

For further info: [email protected]; [email protected]

The program of activities is attached