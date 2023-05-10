Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Lecture by the expert Piero Pelizzaro on “Climate Adaptation: from plans for cities to the regeneration of public heritage”

Dr. Piero Pelizzaro arrives at the University, invited for the ABITAlab “Regenerative Digital Design for Climate Change” Masterclass, who will hold the Lecture on 10 May at 3 pm in the Aula Magna Quaroni at Architecture: “Climate adaptation: from plans for cities to regeneration of public property”.

Piero Pelizzaro, one of the leading experts at national and international level, has 14 years of experience in climate change policies and urban resilience planning. He is currently Director of the Workshop for the Regeneration of Public Buildings at the State Property Agency. In recent years he has been appointed Head of the Europe and International Relations Department of the Municipality of Bologna and Chief Resilience Officer of the Municipality of Milan. Previously he was City Lead for the H2020 Lighthouse Sharing Cities project at the Municipality of Milan. He is a consultant to the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security for the National Plan for Adaptation to Climate Change.

The Lecture, open to members of the Masterclass and to all those who are interested, will see the institutional greetings of the Director A. Santini and the President of the Order of Architects PPC of Reggio Calabria Arch. Ilario Tassone, the introduction of the Director of the Masterclass prof. C. Nava and the discussion with professors C. Rizzi (Dicem, Unibas), F. Pastura and A. Sarlo (dArTe, Unirc).