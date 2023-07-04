Home » Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – NOTICE OF PRESELECTIVE TESTS Support Course VIII cycle
NOTICE OF PRESELECTIVE TESTS Support Course VIII cycle

We inform you that, having reached a number of registered students greater than double the number of places available, the pre-selective tests will be held as per the scheduled calendar, specified below

Grade school

Pre-selective test dates

Pre-selective test times

Presentation times of candidates for recognition operations

Childhood

July 4, 2023

Start at 10.30

Ore 8.00

primary

July 5, 2023

Start at 10.30

Ore 8.00

Lower secondary school

July 6, 2023

Start at 10.30

Ore 8.00

Second grade secondary school

July 7, 2023

Start at 10.30

Ore 8.00

The pre-selective tests will take place at the headquarters located in via dell’Università n. 25

With subsequent communication, the list of participants for each school level will be announced, with an indication of the exam sectors.

Request data received

childhood no. 138

Primary no. 202

Secondary I degree n. 369

Secondary II degree n. 1396

To take the test, candidates must present themselves with the identity document attached in the ESSE3 procedure. This communication is valid as the official summons to all the exams for admitted candidates. The lists will be published with subsequent announcements for each school level.

