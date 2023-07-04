Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – NOTICE OF PRESELECTIVE TESTS Support Course VIII cycle

We inform you that, having reached a number of registered students greater than double the number of places available, the pre-selective tests will be held as per the scheduled calendar, specified below
Grade school
Pre-selective test dates
Pre-selective test times
Presentation times of candidates for recognition operations
Childhood
July 4, 2023
Start at 10.30
Ore 8.00
primary
July 5, 2023
Start at 10.30
Ore 8.00
Lower secondary school
July 6, 2023
Start at 10.30
Ore 8.00
Second grade secondary school
July 7, 2023
Start at 10.30
Ore 8.00
The pre-selective tests will take place at the headquarters located in via dell’Università n. 25
With subsequent communication, the list of participants for each school level will be announced, with an indication of the exam sectors.
Request data received
childhood no. 138
Primary no. 202
Secondary I degree n. 369
Secondary II degree n. 1396
To take the test, candidates must present themselves with the identity document attached in the ESSE3 procedure. This communication is valid as the official summons to all the exams for admitted candidates. The lists will be published with subsequent announcements for each school level.