Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Provisional ranking for assignment of n. 31 part-time collaboration assignments reserved for students

Provisional ranking for assignment of n. 31 part-time collaboration assignments connected to institutional services reserved for students enrolled in the study courses of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria ay 2022-2023

The results of the provisional ranking are published in the online Register and on the Part-time Collaborations page of the University website at student links and al link dell’albo online.



The any appeals against the ranking must be received no later than five working days from the date of publication occurred on the University Registerto the Student Services Area – Right to Study Sector at[email protected].



Published 24-05-2023

Deadline 30-05-2023