Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Suspension of teaching and research activities at the Cittadella Universitaria

10
On the occasion of the access tests to the TFA Sostegno VII cycle, scheduled for on July 7th p.v. at Lot “D” and the Architecture Complex of the University Citadelit becomes necessary suspension of all teaching and research activities envisaged therein.
PTAB personnel working at the “Cittadella Universitaria” are invited to access their workplace using the parking lot in Viale Annunziata.
On the occasion of the access tests to the TFA Sostegno VII cycle, scheduled for on 4/5/6 July pv to suspension of all teaching and research activities will only concern Lot “D” of the Cittadella Universitaria
See also We will not betray Ukraine like we did in Munich. Čaputová and Pavel also talked about Orbán or the official government (transcript of the entire debate)