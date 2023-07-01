Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Suspension of teaching and research activities at the Cittadella Universitaria

On the occasion of the access tests to the TFA Sostegno VII cycle, scheduled for on July 7th p.v. at Lot “D” and the Architecture Complex of the University Citadelit becomes necessary suspension of all teaching and research activities envisaged therein.

PTAB personnel working at the “Cittadella Universitaria” are invited to access their workplace using the parking lot in Viale Annunziata.

On the occasion of the access tests to the TFA Sostegno VII cycle, scheduled for on 4/5/6 July pv to suspension of all teaching and research activities will only concern Lot “D” of the Cittadella Universitaria

