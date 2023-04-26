Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Territorial Open Days are underway throughout Calabria

The Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria has long since launched an Orientation plan aimed at accompanying secondary school students in the school-university transition, in view of the conclusion of the school year and the important choice that students they will find to do at the end of their cycle of studies.

According to national and international guidelines, guidance assumes a fundamental strategic function in the fight against student dropouts and educational failure, and, from this point of view, it is necessary for Schools and Universities to carry out coherent, shared and unitary actions in synergy , also through an effective territorial network of subjects and relationships.

In this perspective, the Mediterranean University, in view of the forthcoming opening of enrollments for the 2023/2024 academic year, intends to strengthen territorial cohesion and relations with schools through specific Open Days aimed at students of the fifth year, to be held directly at the school establishments.

The proposed information activities are aimed at reinforcing the awareness in boys and girls necessary to be able to choose the course of study; to this end, motivational, reflective and transversal interventions will be proposed during the meetings, as well as brief presentations of the training courses, services and main opportunities that the Mediterranean University offers, as well as testimonials from students and graduates, workshops, videos, simulations and experiments with instruments resulting from University research.

For any requests for information and requests from educational institutions, please refer to i contact details: [email protected], 0965/1691252.