Home » Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – The “Mezzogiorno 4.0. Images and narratives of the South” film review is underway
News

Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – The “Mezzogiorno 4.0. Images and narratives of the South” film review is underway

by admin
Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – The “Mezzogiorno 4.0. Images and narratives of the South” film review is underway

The Calabrian artistic production of recent years is at the center of a very interesting cultural debate. This production was characterized both by the number of works produced and by the awards obtained.

Literature, theatre, arts, performances, music, cinema are the terrains of this new production.

It could be said that the last few years – even in the presence of a persistent critical socio-political situation unable to fill the gap between our region and the more developed part of the country – stand out as one of the particularly fruitful and significant historical moments for the Calabrian authors .

All these new productions have also stood out for the innovations they have introduced in the languages, forms and contents of what we could define as the “new narrative” of Calabria and, more generally, of the south.

Focusing attention on the new film production of recent years – including not only the significant debuts of young filmmakers but also the works produced by very important international and national filmmakers – means promoting a more updated mapping of the changes that have taken place and more reasoned awareness.

Cinema, from this particular point of view, lends itself well to this purpose. The landscapes, the places, the spaces (architectural and of lived life), as well as the faces and the set of narrative modalities, constitute the terrain in which to find the changes, modifications and contradictions which, with more or less awareness, are been highlighted by the various authors examined.

The proposed review aims, through a more careful reading of the filmic text, to bring out and highlight these changes and the relationship they maintain with our daily lives.

See also  Netizens complained about encountering a rowing assassin in Hangzhou West Lake: 150 yuan for half an hour rowing official response--fast technology--technology changes the future

Programming:

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – h. 20:00

Parasite – Thriller/Drama, 2h 12m, by Bong Joon-Ho, (South Korea) 2019

Wednesday, March 22nd 2023 – h. 20:00

It was the hand of God – Drama/Comedy, 2h 10m, by Paolo Sorrentino, (Italy) 2021

Wednesday, March 28, 2023 – h.20:00

Nostalgia – Dramatic, 1h 58m, by Mario Martone, (Italy) 2022

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – 20:00

The South is nothing – Drama, 1h 30m, by Fabio Mollo, (Italy) 2013

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – h. 20:00

Celestial body – Drama/Religious, 1h 40m, by Alice Rohrwacher, (Italy, France, Switzerland) 2011

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – h. 20:00

The hole Drama, 1h 33m, by Michelangelo Frammartino, (Italy, Germany, France) 2021

Wednesday, April 26, 2023h. 20:00

The flight – Drama, Short Film 32m, by Wim Wenders, (Italy) 2009

Wednesday, May 3, 2023h. 20:00

Jacob’s dream – Docufilm/Biographical, 1h, by Luigi Simone Veneziano, (Italy) 2018

You may also like

Dorado Barril: The culinary legacy of a grandfather...

D2/J20: Arabia FC beat Koroki Metete in Sokode

M5S against Valditara: “We are the only ones...

Four million people could lose their license

Golfe 7: a new radio at the Adidogomé...

And if, after Guardians of the Galaxy, Nebula...

They alert little progress in Community Paths of...

China News Express: Suspected coup d’état, the head...

Waiting for the Fed’s lottery platform to fluctuate...

Open to Wonder and social reactions – breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy