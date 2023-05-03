Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – The “Mezzogiorno 4.0. Images and narratives of the South” film review is underway

The Calabrian artistic production of recent years is at the center of a very interesting cultural debate. This production was characterized both by the number of works produced and by the awards obtained.

Literature, theatre, arts, performances, music, cinema are the terrains of this new production.

It could be said that the last few years – even in the presence of a persistent critical socio-political situation unable to fill the gap between our region and the more developed part of the country – stand out as one of the particularly fruitful and significant historical moments for the Calabrian authors .

All these new productions have also stood out for the innovations they have introduced in the languages, forms and contents of what we could define as the “new narrative” of Calabria and, more generally, of the south.

Focusing attention on the new film production of recent years – including not only the significant debuts of young filmmakers but also the works produced by very important international and national filmmakers – means promoting a more updated mapping of the changes that have taken place and more reasoned awareness.

Cinema, from this particular point of view, lends itself well to this purpose. The landscapes, the places, the spaces (architectural and of lived life), as well as the faces and the set of narrative modalities, constitute the terrain in which to find the changes, modifications and contradictions which, with more or less awareness, are been highlighted by the various authors examined.

The proposed review aims, through a more careful reading of the filmic text, to bring out and highlight these changes and the relationship they maintain with our daily lives.

Programming:

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – h. 20:00

Parasite – Thriller/Drama, 2h 12m, by Bong Joon-Ho, (South Korea) 2019

Wednesday, March 22nd 2023 – h. 20:00

It was the hand of God – Drama/Comedy, 2h 10m, by Paolo Sorrentino, (Italy) 2021

Wednesday, March 28, 2023 – h.20:00

Nostalgia – Dramatic, 1h 58m, by Mario Martone, (Italy) 2022

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – 20:00

The South is nothing – Drama, 1h 30m, by Fabio Mollo, (Italy) 2013

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – h. 20:00

Celestial body – Drama/Religious, 1h 40m, by Alice Rohrwacher, (Italy, France, Switzerland) 2011

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – h. 20:00

The hole – Drama, 1h 33m, by Michelangelo Frammartino, (Italy, Germany, France) 2021

Wednesday, April 26, 2023h. 20:00

The flight – Drama, Short Film 32m, by Wim Wenders, (Italy) 2009

Wednesday, May 3, 2023h. 20:00

Jacob’s dream – Docufilm/Biographical, 1h, by Luigi Simone Veneziano, (Italy) 2018