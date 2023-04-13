

The University of Mediterranean Studies of Reggio Calabria offers quality study paths, in step with the times and adapted to the expectations of the enrolled students.

The training offer for the a.y. 2023-2024 consolidates the many existing opportunities and introduces new courses of study. It consists of 26 courses of study between I and II level, of which 12 undergraduate degree (2 inter-ateneo), 11 of two-year master’s degree (1 inter-ateneo) e 3 single-cycle five-year master’s degrees. Therefore, a range of possibilities and training prospects are envisaged that are well oriented towards entry into the labor market.

Here you can find detailed information on the various degree programmes: Training offer* – Degree Courses*

I I and II level study programmes they cover a wide field of action thanks to the progressive increase in the curricular ramifications, which have gone from a total of 26 curricula in the a.y. 2018-2019 (also considering study programs not internally structured) ai 51 curricula nell’a.a. 2023-2024. It is the result of a dynamic verification work aimed at improving the quality of training and expanding employment opportunities, based on the monitoring and evaluation of the demand expressed by the world of schools, professions, businesses and other social partners.

The III level educational offer confirms several research doctorate courses in the fields of Agriculture, Architecture, Law-Economics and Engineering, 3 specialization courses and 7 first and second level masters.

The complex of training courses, in some cases exclusive in Calabria and in the Strait Area, such as for the areas of Agriculture and Architecture, can count on points of excellence and cutting-edge laboratories, even unique in the academic panorama, thanks to important investments resulting from a considerable capacity for self-financing of research.

The Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria emerges strengthened from the recent complex phase of the health emergency. The University services have been improved and expanded, in a healthy, welcoming, stimulating environment and in contact with the Territory and the professional and productive world, committed under the banner of proximity to the Students and for guarantee the best possible future for the Community.

* being updated

The Mediterranean Areas of Reggio Calabria

AGRARIA presents 7 courses of study, 4 undergraduate degree e 3 of a two-year master’s degree, which embrace the three main production chains, agricultural, forestry-environmental and food and, lastly, the biological sciences.

It focuses on qualitative improvements in the field of “Agricultural sciences and technologies”, of “Forestry and environmental sciences” (at the 1st level with the 2 curricula in “Environment and agro-forestry landscape” and in “Design of green areas”, at the 2nd level with the 2 curricula in “Management of the environment and forest ecosystems” and in “Management of green areas”) and “Food Science and Technology” (at the 1st level with the 2 curricula in “Food science and technology” and ” Gastronomy and catering”, at the II level with the 2 curricula in “Food technologies” and in “Gastronomy and catering”).

The three-year degree course in “Biological Sciences for the Environment” is added, inter-university with the “Magna Graecia” University of Catanzaro, as administrative headquarters, recently established.

The scope of ARCHITECTURE offer 4 courses of study, 1 five-year degree, 2 bachelor’s degree e 1 master’s degree biennale. The historic five-year course in Architecture, with national access programming.

Il three-year degree course in “Design” presents i 3 three curricula “Product design”, “Communication design”, “Design per l’indoor/outdoor”.

Il three-year degree course in “Techniques for building and the territory” professionally oriented, activated in the a.y. 2021-2022, with access programmed locally, presents i 4 curricula “Building and construction”, “Building sustainability”, “Regional planning” and “Real estate valuations e legal-administrative management”.

For the 2023-2024 academic year, the novelty of the two-year master’s degree course in “Design for cultures Mediterranean. Product|Space|Communication”.



ECONOMY he confirms 2 courses of studyof which 1 undergraduate degree in “Economic Sciences”con 2 curricula (“Economic”, “Legal-business“)ed 1 of a two-year master’s degree in Economics.

LAW confirms the namesake five-year master’s degree course.



ENGINEERING offer 7 courses of studyof which 3 with a three-year degree and 4 with a two-year master’s degree. The three-year courses embrace i civil, industrial and information engineering sectors; are, in particular, 1 completely renewed three-year degree course in “Computer, electronic and telecommunications engineering”, con 4 curricula (“General”, “Electronics and biomedical”, “Internet and security”, “Homeland security“), 1 three-year degree course in “Civil and environmental engineering for sustainable development”, con 3 curricula (“Sustainable civil works and for energy”, “Transport and logistics infrastructure”, “Environmental Protection“), 1 three-year degree course in “Industrial engineering”, con 4 curricula (“Energy manager”, “Management engineering”, “Electrical and automation engineering”, “Bioengineering”).

For what concern II biennial levelare on offer the course of interclass master’s degree in “Electrical and Electronic Engineering”, recently activatedwith 4 curricula (“Electronic circuits and systems”, “Industrial automation”, “Devices and circuits systems for biomedical applications”, “Electrical and electronic engineering”), il interclass course in “Engineering for sustainable management of the environment and energy”, with 2 curricula (“Protection from natural and man-made risks”, “Sustainable energy management”), il master’s degree course in “Civil Engineering”, with 3 curricula (“Transport infrastructures and systems”, “Geotechnics for the development and safety of the territory”, “Design of civil structures, hydraulic infrastructures and systems for renewable energy”) e the master’s degree course in “Information and telecommunications systems engineering”which offers the opportunity to specialize in topics such as cyber-security and 5G networks.

NURSING SCIENCES e SPORTS SCIENCES offer inter-university study courses with the “Magna Graecia” University of Catanzaro, as administrative headquarters. To the three-year degree course in “Nursing”, enabling the health profession of nurse, with national programming of accesses e seat of teaching activities at the University of Mediterranean Studies of Reggio Calabria, you add the interclass two-year master’s degree course in “Sciences and techniques of sport and preventive and adapted motor activities”, with access scheduled locally and part of curricular teaching activities carried out at the University of Mediterranean Studies of Reggio Calabria.



The scope of HUMAN SCIENCES offer 3 courses of studyrepresented by five-year master’s degree course in “Primary education sciences”, with national programming of accesses, and from three-year degree course in “Science of education and training”, with 2 curricula (“Childhood educator”, “Socio-pedagogical educator”).

For the 2023-2024 academic year, the novelty of the new two-year master’s degree course in “Planning and management of educational services for minors (LM-50)”