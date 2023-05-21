Home » Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articoli – Film_ing – A wise man, a laughing man
Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articoli – Film_ing – A wise man, a laughing man

Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articoli – Film_ing – A wise man, a laughing man

It starts with the first review of Cinema in Engineering 🅵🅸🅻🅼 🅸🅽🅶

Homo Sapiens, Homo Ridens is a cycle of 4 hilarious and irreverent comedies, where the only purpose is to remember how beautiful and therapeutic LAUGHTER is.

The festival is sponsored by the Charlie Chaplin Cinema Club of Reggio Calabria.

Open to the entire University community: Students, Professors and TA staff

It starts on Wednesday 24 May at 19.00 in the Aula Magna INGEGNERIA.

𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗢 𝗟𝗜𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗢

Plan.

"𝘜𝘯 𝘨himso𝘳𝘯 HOW 𝘴EMA 𝘶𝘯 𝘴Verified 𝘳𝘳ivi𝘴Verified account is 𝘶𝘯 𝘨himself𝘳𝘯Verified account." C. Chaplin

Wednesday 24 May 2023 – h. 7:00 pm

Down in the North – directed by Dany Boon, 2008 (France)

Wednesday 31 May 2023 – h. 7:00 pm

Funeral Party – directed by Frank Oz, 2007 (Germany, Great Britain, USA)

Wednesday 7 June 2023 – 7.00 pm

Hysteria – directed by Tanya Wexler, 2011 (UK, France, Germany)

Wednesday 14th June 2023 – 7pm

Soul Kitchen – regia at Fatih Akin, 2009 (Germania)

