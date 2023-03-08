The sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke on Tuesday in the Platform program about the importance of universities and higher education, which he considered to be a fundamental pillar of development.

Fagoaga referred to a study carried out by Forbes, in which the top 10 universities are disclosed, and regretted that El Salvador is not in that ranking.

“The Forbes study reflects the top 10 universities, which has 6 indicators, among which is the academic reputation that represents 40% of the ranking, with the objective that students choose the best universities”.

In this context, the sociologist pointed out that among the higher education institutions in El Salvador are universities, specialized institutes and technological institutes. In addition, he explained that throughout the country there are more than 200,000 higher education students, and that in Central America, El Salvador is where knowledge is least produced with 179 articles; on the other hand, Costa Rica generates 1,669 articles in all its universities.

“Among the Scientific Production reported in El Salvador are: 280 magazine articles, 94 books, 3 patents… In El Salvador, 91% of 100% of the teaching staff are dedicated to teachers; 8% research professors, and 1% is dedicated to doing research”mentioned Fagoaga.