University championships: INJS and FLESH champions of the 2023 edition

University championships: INJS and FLESH champions of the 2023 edition

The finals of the university football championships were played this Friday. At the University of Lomé, it is INJS which is crowned champion in front of FDS while the University of Kara saw the FLESH on its roof to the detriment of the FDSP.

Since Friday, the university football championships of the 2023 edition have belonged to history. The final disputed on the Lomé campus saw the coronation of the INJS in front of the FDS 6 shots against 5 after the 1 goal everywhere in regulation time. After conceding the opener, the National Institute of Youth and Sports managed to come back to the score and finally won the Grail put into play to the great dismay of the band to coach Atake Wuyao who created the sensation in eliminating FASEG in the semi-finals. In the north at the University of Kara, after a hard-fought match, FLESH managed to come out on top by winning 5 shots against 4. Regulation time was sanctioned by a goal everywhere. The appointment is therefore made for the national phase.

