University championships / Lomé-Golfe regional phase: Beginning of hostilities this Friday, here are the different teams

Sports students from the various universities in the Lomé zone will be approached from next Friday. This on behalf of the Lomé-Gulf regional phase of the university championships. They are 9 universities to register for this competition. These are: the University of Lomé, UCAO-UUT, ESA-TG, EAMAU, ESIG-Global, IAEC, ISM Adonaï, LBS and ESSEG.

As a reminder, the opening match of men’s football opposes this Friday Ecole Supérieure des Affaires (ESA) and Catholic University of West Africa – University Unit of Togo (UCAO-UUT) at 3 p.m. at the municipal stadium of Lomé.