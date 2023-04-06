“Dama de Ebano” is the name of the University Chess Club where students demonstrated their skills in the favorite sport of great minds.

emeralds. With the participation of 70 members the University Chess Club was formed, with the name “Lady of Ebony”. Through an event, we proceeded to fill out the registration form and the registration of partners. Vladimiro Jijon. Professor of the Technical University “Luis Vargas Torres” of Esmeraldas, indicated that the practice of chess is very beneficial for the studentimproving the capacity for concentration, attention and decision-making.