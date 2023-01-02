Home News University, departments of excellence: Milan State exploit, Rome Sapienza and Federico II Naples. Pass Bologna and Padua
University, departments of excellence: Milan State exploit, Rome Sapienza and Federico II Naples. Pass Bologna and Padua

University, departments of excellence: Milan State exploit, Rome Sapienza and Federico II Naples. Pass Bologna and Padua

ROMAIt is an important marker for understanding the state of health of individual Italian universities and, certainly, thanks to this reference, the “Departments of excellence” – created by seven experts from the public agency Anvur – Italian universities obtain extra funding useful for their development.

The second five-year period – 2023-2027 – dedicated to the analysis of “Departments of excellence”, states that theState University of Milan it is the most appreciated for coherence of the projects evaluated, their feasibility, contribution to general knowledge and impact within a basket of 58 universities involved in the report.

