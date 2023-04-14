Colombia has witnessed a historic milestone in higher education. The Universidad del Rosario graduated Alelí Chaparro as a ‘lawyer’, becoming the first non-binary person to receive this recognition in the country.

This achievement represents a significant advance for the non-binary community, which fights for recognition and inclusion in society. Chaparro highlighted the importance of this milestone by noting that his title represents his identity, effort and pride. Despite the negative comments and criticism she has received, Alelí affirmed that this achievement is crucial to open the way towards the inclusion of the thousands of non-binary students who seek greater identification with her degree.

But outside of jokes and hate comments, this is important in the future because it gives room for other universities and schools to also give this option to the thousands of non-binary students who would feel more identification with their degree in this way. https://t.co/WMKMjTCA4x — Alelí says Sasha Colby is an icon! (@nada_mas_ale) April 13, 2023

Flora Rodríguez, coordinator of the Rosarista Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, highlighted the importance of guaranteeing recognition of gender identity in all areas of daily life. The Universidad del Rosario thus becomes a pioneer institution in the inclusion of non-binary people.

“Talking about the recognition of gender identity implies guaranteeing in all areas of daily life what many people take for granted. For this reason, the Universidad del Rosario gives the possibility to define its students, beyond social impositions and the terms of their own existence”, said Flora Rodríguez.

It should be noted that a non-binary person does not identify exclusively as male or female, and identifies outside of the traditional binary gender system. Non-binary people may identify as a mix of both genders, as a completely different gender, or as no gender at all.

However, the decision of the Universidad del Rosario has generated controversy and criticism from some sectors. Former Uribista senator María del Rosario Guerra criticized the institution of higher education for her decision, describing it as embarrassing and distorting the essence of the training.

“Shameful that @URosario lends itself to this and does the same thing as those who promote ‘inclusive languages’ and gender ideology, distorting the essence of the formation. Bad example. What does the bar association think? commented the former senator.