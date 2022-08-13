ROMA – “From the academic year 2022-2023 there will be a major change to access the Faculty of Medicine: no longer a single date, but a path that allows students from the upper IV to prepare, self-evaluate and be able to try several times during the year the test”. Thus the Minister of University and Research, Maria Cristina Messa. “The limited number is necessary to maintain high quality, both in the case of a selection at the entrance and in the case of a second year of university, as happens in France”, he adds.

“In a system like ours, with programmed access and an accompanying path, students are given the opportunity to test themselves, to try the test several times, costs are reduced, uniformity is guaranteed to national level and an adequate ratio between the number of teachers and children, as well as spaces, classrooms and laboratories “; explains the minister Mass.

In cases of barriers in the second year – as proposed by some Regions – “there is the advantage of free initial registration, but there are higher costs for families, less uniformity in the training received and a high difference in selection, with 70 percent of students who after the first year, unable to access the second, find themselves having to choose other paths not without difficulty “, notes Messa.

“What we have worked on in Italy and on which we can continue to improve is the path, the orientation that leads to access to university, as well as the definition of the need. If we talk about the lack of doctors, however – specifies the minister -, what we are paying today was a program in the past of only 9,000 admitted to Medicine per year compared to almost 16,000 total currently foreseen and 5,000 scholarships per year for specialization schools. Today there are over 13,000 seats, a schedule that with the minister Roberto Speranza we have also stabilized for the future and that follows the peak of 17,000 last year with which we have almost canceled the training funnel that had been created “.