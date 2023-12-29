University of Mediterranean Studies – Articles

We inform you that starting from 12.21.2023, it will be possible to use the “Agile working agreement management system” (for the definition of the structural calendars relating to the first quarter of 2024.

After authentication, the quarterly calendar will be available at the address and must be filled in by each employee, based on the agile working days identified in the system and the number of monthly days due, then proposed to their top manager for validation.

The structure managers or RAD will display in a special dashboard the status of the calendars proposed by all the related employees and, having evaluated the proposals, proceed with the subsequent functional validations for the composition of the structure calendar.

By 31 December 2023, following the approval of all calendars, each facility manager or RAD is required to send a PC to the institutional email addresseslavoro.agile@unirc.it and openpres@unirc.it and management. generali@unirc.it the printout in PDF format of the quarterly structure calendar displayed in the system (January – March 2024), a document which will become an integral part of the individual agreements signed.

In order to facilitate the use of the tool made available, the Manual “Agile working agreement management system” completed with the part relating to Calendaring where detailed specifications are provided.

Attached:

