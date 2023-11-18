University of Mediterranean Studies – Articles – Co.RUC elections college of the University of Catanzaro and college of the University of Reggio Calabria – Voting: 30 November 2023

THE DECAN

HAVING SEEN the decree of the President of the Republic of 27 January 1998, n. 25, “Regulation governing the procedures relating to the development and planning of the university system, as well as the regional coordination committees, pursuant to article 20, paragraph 8, letters a) and b), of law 15 March 1997, n. 59, and subsequent amendments;

GIVEN, in particular, art. 3 of the aforementioned Presidential Decree no. 25/1998 concerning the regulation of regional coordination committees;

RECALLING the Regulations for the functioning of the Regional University Coordination Committee of the Calabria Region – Co.RUC, approved by the same Committee at the meeting of 15 April 2014;

NOTING that, pursuant to art. 3 of the aforementioned operating regulations, the student component is made up of three representatives, elected by the same component, gathered in a joint session, of the academic senates and boards of directors of the respective universities of the Calabria region, who are responsible for active and passive electorate ;

RECALLING the Regulations for the election of student representatives in the Regional University Coordination Committee of the Calabria Region – Co.RUC, approved by the same Committee at the meeting of 16 June 2014;

REFERRING to Decree no. 5 of 16 February 2022 with which the then President of the Co.RUC appointed the student representatives for the electoral colleges of the University of Reggio Calabria and the University of Catanzaro, whose positions are in extension and, furthermore, the Decree of 20 December 2022 with which the student representative for the College of the University of Calabria was appointed, currently still in office;

HAVING NOTED the completion of the elections of the student representatives at the “Mediterranea” University of Reggio Calabria, whose election of those elected took place on 22 June 2023, as well as at the “Magna Græcia” University of Catanzaro, the proclamation of those elected took place on 25 October 2023;

CONSIDERING the need to hold elections for the appointment of student representatives for the electoral colleges of the University of Reggio Calabria and the University of Catanzaro, functional to integrating the correct composition of the Co.RUC;

CONSIDERED necessary and urgent to proceed;

DECREES

Art. 1 Elections are called for 30 November 2023 for:

– the appointment of n. 1 student representative within the Regional University Coordination Committee of the Calabria Region – Co.RUC – for the College of the University of Catanzaro;

– the appointment of n. 1 student representative within the Regional University Coordination Committee of the Calabria Region – Co.RUC – for the College of Universities of Reggio Calabria.

Art. 2 The representatives of the students elected in the Academic Senates and in the Boards of Directors of the Colleges referred to in the previous article are entitled to the active and passive electorate.

Art. 3 The polling station will be set up at 9.00 am on 30 November 2023 in the Guarasci Hall of the University of Calabria, located in cube 11/c, third floor, and the related voting operations will be held from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm; counting operations will begin at 3.15 pm on the same day.

Art. 4 Each voter will be able to express only one preference and the votes will be valid if at least 1/3 of those entitled to vote take part.

Art. 5 Applications must be submitted to the General Affairs Area of ​​the University of Calabria no later than 12.00 on 23 November 2023, by sending to the following address: peo [email protected]. The nominations will be made public at least 5 days before the voting date.

Art. 6 The Central Electoral Commission is made up of the lawyer. Diego D’Amico (Head of the General Affairs Area), Mrs. Emily Macchione (student representative in the Board of Directors of the University of Reggio Calabria) and Mr. Alessandro Caputo (student representative in the Academic Senate of the University of Reggio Calabria). The polling station at the University of Calabria is composed as follows:

– Dr. Anna Maria Morrone (President);

– Dr. Bruna Cristiano (Member);

– Dr. Anna Politano (Member);

– Lawyer Paola Sergio (Alternate);

– Dr. Nunziato Perri (Secretary).

The Dean of the Co.RUC

Nicola Leone

