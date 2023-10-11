University of Mediterranean Studies – Articles – Extension of deadlines

CLARIFICATION AND EXTENSION

Please note that the web page of the National agency indicated in art. 1 of the notice is not aligned with what is indicated on the EU Erasmus site. It is therefore clarified that applications relating to mobility towards the countries are also eligible: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Hong Kong, Japan, (Republic of) Korea, Macao, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, United States of America, Uruguay.

It was therefore deemed appropriate to extend the deadlines for submitting applications to 11.59pm on 12/10/2023..

The Rectification Decree is in the process of being adopted.

BANDO ERASMUS+ STAFF MOBILITY FOR TEACHING, TRAINING E TEACHING-TRAINING COMBINATO







The Erasmus+ community program 2021-2027which supports European and non-European initiatives in the field of education and training, finance throughAction KA1 Staff mobility.

As part of this action, the University offers its teaching, technical-administrative-librarian and CEL staff the opportunity to carry out a short teaching and/or training experience, to be completed by 31 October 2023.

The types of mobility admissible with this notice are the following:

– MOBILITY FOR TEACHING AND COMBINED TEACHING-TRAINING

– MOBILITY FOR TRAINING.

The mobility of staff to the countries participating in the Program referred to in this announcement ranges from a minimum of 2 days to a maximum of 5 days (excluding travel). For mobility towards Partner Countries, the minimum and maximum duration of the activity is established at 5 days (excluding travel). The minimum days of stay must be consecutive.

However, mobility that ends after 10/31/2023 cannot be considered eligible.

REGISTRATION METHOD AND DEADLINES

To compete for the assignment of Erasmus+ scholarships, you must send the application using the appropriate form (Annex A) duly completed and signed. Indication of the destination city and duration are mandatory information. Although not mandatory, the completeness of the information present in the application is considered a parameter for the attribution of points during the selection phase (Art. 6).

The application must be sentcomplete with all the mandatory attachments provided in Attachment A, in a single .pdf file by 11.59pm on 10 October 2023, DEADLINE EXTENDED at 11.59pm on 12/10/2023, according to the following methods:

– Certified mail (exclusively from certified email addresses) to amministrazione@pec.unirc.it or Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria General Management – ​​via dell’Università 25 – 89124 Reggio Calabria 0965 1691365 general management@unirc.it

– Institutional email (exclusively from the @unirc.it domain) to amministrazione.generale@unirc.it

The object must contain the following wording: “Application for participation in the Erasmus+ Staff Mobility for Teaching, Training and Combined Teaching Training Call – MOBILITY TO BE COMPLETED BY 31/10/2023”.

Applications sent using other methods or to email addresses other than those indicated, or sent after 11.59pm on 10/10/2023, the expiry date of this announcement, are not permitted. DEADLINE EXTENDED at 11.59pm on 12/10/2023. The date of transmission of the e-mail is valid.

Attached:

