University of Mediterranean Studies – Articles – TRANSPARENCY DAY 2023 – Aula Magna L. Quaroni

The University organizes the Transparency Day, expressly provided for by the relevant legislation and strongly supported by the National Anti-Corruption Authority (art. 10, c.6 of Legislative Decree no. 33/2013).

The event represents, among other things, an important moment of discussion on the level of transparency, legality and development of the culture of integrity in public administrations, an important opportunity to involve the entire university community and stakeholders, also in collaboration with partners in the local context of reference and share the news and the state of implementation of the legislation on anti-corruption and transparency within the University.

The initiative for the PTAB will be valid for the purposes of mandatory training for anti-corruption and transparency. To participate it is necessary to make a request on open press to the manager of the Structure to which you belong with the code 503, specifying “Transparency Day 2023”; the usual attendance survey will be carried out.

TAB staff is also advised that for the purposes of registering at the Desk it is advisable to arrive at 10.30 am.

