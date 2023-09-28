University of Mediterranean Studies – Articles – UniRC | The 10th edition of the Researchers’ Night 2023 will be celebrated on Friday 29 September.

On the last Friday of September, for ten years now, the University Mediterranean celebrates the “Researchers’ Night” by opening its laboratories and getting to know the many researchers who, through research and experiments, are imagining and creating the conditions to build a better world.

An appointment, to discover science, which takes place simultaneously throughout Europe on the same day.

After the extraordinary success of the “open doors” initiative of the University Laboratories and the numerous visits of citizens registered at the Temporary UniRC and on theUnircBus.

Friday 29 September will open at 9.00 am in the “Ludovico Quaroni” Aula Magna, Architecture Complex, with the Scroll Delivery Ceremony for new PhDs by the Rector, prof. Giuseppe Zimbalatti and by the prof. Paolo Fuschi Coordinator of the Doctoral School That, in its organization of the Doctorate courses in Architecturein Law and economics,in Civil Engineering, Environmental and Industrial, Information Engineering e in Agricultural, Food and Forestry Sciences has trained young scholars in scientific research who represent the greatest investment for our future.

The orchestra composed of students of the “Tommaso Gullì” Music High School of Reggio Calabria, directed by Maestro Cettina Nicolosi, and the University Polyphonic Choir will participate in the event. Mediterranean directed by maestro Carmen Cantarella.

The ceremony will close with the participation of the actor Roberto Visconti in “Brunelleschi nella Divina Proporzione – Frammenti”, a monologue conceived and directed by Giancarlo Cauteruccio who, 600 years after the construction of the Dome of Santa Maria del Fiore, proposes a story of ingenuity, art and research.

At the end, in the foyer of the Aula Magna Quaroni it will be possible to participate in the “Science to drink – Molecular Mixology Show” initiative. The teachers of Diceam Department Francesco Mauriello, Paolo Calabrò and Emilia Paone will explain the chemical-physical processes underlying the Molecular Mixologythat is, that set of techniques and procedures that make the chemical-physical transformation of “classic cocktails” into “molecular cocktails” possible and which, thanks to the collaboration of the professional barman Marco La Face, former student of the Mediterranea, will be offered to everyone the participants.

In the afternoon, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, at the Falcomatà seafront on NOEL Laboratory, directed by prof. Felice Arena will allow visitors to immerse themselves in a fascinating journey “Discovering the Sea” through demonstrations to learn about the characteristics of the waves, the wind and the main engineering innovations for the production of energy from the sea.

From 7.00 pm to 8.30 pm, along Corso Garibaldi and on Lungomare Falcomatà, the Street Band “Takabum” with funk and easy sounds, original compositions and adaptations of the most famous pieces of the American jazz tradition and Italian songs, will liven up the exhibition spaces in the city center .

At 9.30 pm, the week of events will close, “L’Orchestraccia Live Band” in concerto at the Strait Arena. The Orchestraccia is an open formation, born from the idea and desire of actors and singers to combine experiences and discuss the world of music and theater in an innovative way in an absolutely current interpretation. Starting from the folk of Roman authors between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, the Orchestra rediscovers all those songs and poems that are the heritage of Italian culture and pearls of the Roman tradition.

To stay updated on the latest news, planned events, times and places, visit the official event website www.superscienceme.it and follow the University’s social pages Mediterranean.

We hope many of you will come!

