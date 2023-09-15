University of Mediterranean Studies – Articles

The professor Nicola Moracifull professor of Geotechnics at the Department of Civil, Energy, Environmental and Materials Engineering (DICEAM) of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, will be the Chairman from the 12th International Conference on Geosynthetics (12 ICG – https://12icg-roma.org/)a world-class event organized byItalian Geotechnical Association (breaking latest news) and breaking latest news-IGS.

The conference, the flagship of theInternational Geosynthetic Society (IGS), in which Advise Prof. Moraci sits, takes place every four years, e will be held from 17 to 21 September next at the magnificent Auditorium Parco della Musica of Rome, designed by the renowned architect Renzo Piano. In this evocative setting, the 12th ICG will offer a unique opportunity to discuss the most recent developments in the field of Geosynthetics Engineering. More than 800 delegates from over sixty different countries will participate in the event, bringing together professionals, academics, public and private contractors, local, national and international authorities. The conference also includes a vast technical exhibition in which more than 80 exhibitors from all continents will participate.

The entire research group of prof. Moraci has a very important role in the event. Stefania Bilardi, Giuseppe Cardile e Marilene Pisano, are among the main organizers of the event, and have worked hard to ensure that the conference can run smoothly. These researchers will also present numerous scientific contributions. The Professor Giuseppe CardileFurthermore, he was invited – in recognition of the intense research activity he carried out – to hold a conference general report on the topic of behavior at the soil-geosynthetic interface in order to share his vast experience in this area with other colleagues.

Finally, the Conference will be the setting for another important scientific recognition obtained by the DICEAM research group. In fact, in the plenary session the “Best Paper Award ” to the article Moraci, N., Bilardi, S. and Mandaglio, MC (2022). Factors affecting geotextile filter long-term behaviour and their relevance in design. Geosynthetics International, 29, No. 1, 19–42. The article was selected among all the international works published in 2022 in the prestigious scientific journal Geosynthetic International (Q1, Impact Factor 4.5).

The Geotechnics Group of the Mediterranean University is excited to kick off this important conference and looks forward to the opportunity to once again share its research and knowledge with the international scientific community

