The rector of the University of Udine, Roberto Pinton, has appointed the University’s governing team – 25 delegates, including 4 from area and 21 from sector – for the academic year 2022/23, which will support him in addressing academic activities.

The Vice Rector is new: he has in fact been appointed Andrea Cafarelli, already delegated to teaching. He takes over for Angelo Montanariwhich assumes the mandate for the multipurpose center of Pordenone.

News also among the area delegates. Starting from the institution of the delegation to the Third Mission, attributed to Monica Anesewhich will deal with the enhancement and transfer of knowledge.

The new teaching delegate is Agostino Dovier. Confirmed Giorgio Alberti internationalization e Alessandro Trovarelli to search.

Among the 21 sector delegates, seven are newly appointed: Raffaella Bombididactic innovation; Paolo Cecconto quality; Giovanni Cortellato technology transfer; Christian Micheloniall’e-learnig; Angelo Montanariat the multipurpose center of Pordenone; Francesco Pitassioat the multipurpose center of Gorizia; Davide Zolettoto teaching training.

The confirmed delegates are: Salvatore Amaduzzisustainability; Francesco Curciointerdisciplinary planning; Daniele Fedelistudents; Valeria Filìequal opportunities; Stefano Lazzersport; Pier Luca Montessorocomputer networks and websites; Mauro PascoliniFriuli yard; Enrico Peterlungerpromotion of the Friulian language and culture; Alberto PolicritiHigh school; Laura Rizziguidance and tutoring services; Marco SartorJob placement and business relations; Elizabeth Scartonpublic engagement; Stefano Soraceconstruction, prevention, protection and safety; Andrea Tilattilibraries and databases.

«I am very grateful – affirms the rector, Roberto Pinton – to the outgoing Vice-Rector, Professor Montanari, who remains in the team, also assuming important roles in the Innovation Ecosystem-Pnrr iNest, of which the University is a part.

His presence and his contribution were of fundamental importance for me and for the University in a particularly complex period such as the one that affected the first three years of my mandate.

«I thank all the outgoing delegates – continued the rector – for having carried out, with dedication and competence, a precious work. In particular, I would like to thank Professor Nicoletta Vasta who followed the multipurpose center of Pordenone for many years, and Professor Stefano Comino who was delegated to quality for three years.

A special thanks – concluded Roberto Pinton – goes to all colleagues who have renewed their availability and to the new entrants who, with a spirit of service, have accepted to take up the challenges that await us with confidence.

Having reached the middle of the mandate, I would like to thank the entire academic community and renew the commitment to pursue our strategic objectives with determination ».