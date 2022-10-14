From 17 October, the free carpooling service starts at the University of Udine – for the benefit of students, teachers and staff – that is, sharing a private car with colleagues to reach one of the University offices and return home.

Thanks to UP2GO, an app that can be installed on a mobile phone, fellow students or workmates will be able to plan, or even choose at the last minute, the common route to take by car to go to university.

In this way it will be possible to save on travel costs (fuel, maintenance, motorway tolls … etc), help to decongest traffic, reduce polluting emissions into the atmosphere and improve interpersonal relationships. All information is available on the web page www.uniud.it/carpooling.

How the app works.

After downloading the application from the stores, the user must register and enter their home-work journeys, specifying if they make their car available or if they are looking for a ride. At this point the application will automatically offer the best car pooling options to those looking for a ride to get to the university in peace and safety.

There is a reward system that will guarantee users both access to the discounts offered by GreenApes, and to prizes made available by the University for the most active users.

The choice of the supplier was made through an expression of interest in which a dozen Italian and foreign companies took part. Presentation – Monday 17 June, from 11 am, the presentation to the university community of the new sustainable mobility service organized by the University of Udine will be held online. The meeting can be followed at the link www.uniud.it/sostenibile.

The operation of the application and the advantages for those who subscribe to the service will be illustrated. During the meeting it will be possible to ask questions and ask for further explanations on the use of the app.

From the Florio room of Palazzo Florio in Udine (via Palladio 8), the delegate of the University for sustainability, Salvatore Amaduzzi, will intervene; for the Student Council, the president, Francesca Corte, and the president of the Sustainability Commission, Tommaso Simaz; and the representative of the UP2GO company that created the app. The analysis on mobility from and to the University – Thanks to the answers to various questionnaires sent to the university community and to some degree theses, the mobility of students, teachers and technical, administrative and librarian staff was analyzed to and from the University .

It was therefore possible to have a clear picture of how people move, of the common routes taken by car and of the environmental impact that could be reduced. The data shows that over 1,500 people from home travel to university by car, traveling an average of 5 kilometers a day. On the other hand, over 6,500 people go to the university by car from home, covering an average of 47 kilometers a day.

This means that the Udinese academic community travels over 310,000 kilometers, which is equivalent to about 8 turns of the earth, 20,875 liters of fuel and 47 tons of carbon dioxide every day. “The principle of sustainability – explains the rector, Roberto Pinton – must progressively involve all our activities and as a University, which shapes future generations, we are aware of having to lead by example with virtuous good practices for the benefit of our university community and, at the same time, of our territory “.

For the delegate for sustainability, Salvatore Amaduzzi, “it is clear what the positive impact on the environment and on the quality of life can be once the carpooling service spreads in our university community, with a benefit for students, teachers and staff, but also for the environment and the territory ».

The student community and, in particular, the Student Council, highlight the representatives Francesca Corte and Tommaso Simaz, «has always been attentive to sustainability issues. We are sure that the students will welcome this novelty with pleasure, in fact many already agree to share the home-university journeys and having this free and sustainable service available will be an even greater incentive “.