La Sapienza is the first university in Italy for the ranking Academic Ranking of World Universities, released today and edited by the independent organization Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, placing itself as the only Italian in the 101-150 range. The University improves its position globally by advancing one band in the ranking compared to previous years in which it was in the 151-200 range.

“This year’s positioning is an excellent result for Sapienza – comments the rector Antonella Polimeni – which has confirmed its primacy at the national level. The ranking reaffirms the prestige of the University on the international scene thanks to the quality and scientific value of our academic community, of which the recent Nobel Prize in Physics a Giorgio Parisi represents the highest recognition. The ranking particularly rewards excellence in scientific research, placing Sapienza among the leading research universities worldwide “.

The parameters of the ranking

The Arwu ranking considers the best one thousand universities in the world out of the 2,500 surveyed among the approximately 18,000 estimated globally. The evaluation parameters are 6: the Nobel Prizes and Fields medals of former students (10%) or researchers of the single university (20%), the number of highly cited researchers according to Clarivate Analytics (20%), the publications on ” Nature & Science “(20%), citations of social-technological publications (20%). These parameters are then correlated with the academic staff, giving a further parameter of productivity per capita (10%). For the top 100 universities in the Shanghai ranking, the position and the score are explained according to the parameters used. The others are divided into groups of 50 or 100.

Globally, the first place in the ranking has been held by Harvard University for 20 years, while Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) hold the second and third positions respectively. The general Arwu ranking for August follows the Arwu ranking by disciplines, published on 19 July, which examines the fields of Natural Sciences, Life Sciences, Engineering, Medical Sciences and Social Sciences; Sapienza confirmed its position in the top positions among Italian universities and in the world, obtaining 5 unique records at national level, in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics, Automation & Control, Telecommunication Engineering and Aerospace Engineering.

A further confirmation for the University

2022 was a year of great satisfaction for Sapienza in terms of placement in international rankings: on 25 April the University confirmed its position in first place in Italy in the international ranking of the Center for World University Rankings (Cwur), placing itself in 113 position and among the top 200 best universities in the world in the QS (Quacquarelli Simonds) World University Rankings 2023.

In addition, the 2022 ranking by disciplinary areas of the QS agency, published on 6 April 2022, confirms Sapienza in 1st place worldwide in Classics and Ancient History; in particular in the Academic Reputation criterion – one of the 5 used to draw up the ranking – the University records its best performance obtaining the maximum score, 100.