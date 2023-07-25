Home » Unknown attacks students in the train near Mannheim
Unknown attacks students in the train near Mannheim

Mannheim. Students were attacked in Mannheim on Monday afternoon. According to the police, a 16-year-old entered a train on the S3 line from Mannheim in the direction of Karlsruhe around 3:00 p.m. This was with the school class on the way home from an excursion.

How come?

On the way, the 16-year-old was physically attacked, injured, threatened and insulted by a previously unknown older man. The previously unknown cyclist got on the full track with his e-bike and ran over the foot of the 16-year-old. When he drew his attention to this, the man verbally threatened to throw him off track.

As the journey continued, spaces in the bicycle parking spaces became free. The 16-year-old then sat down. The unknown cyclist approached the injured party a little later and asked him to get up. Since the 16-year-old did not respond to the request quickly enough, he physically attacked the young person and insulted him. The youth suffered minor injuries in the attack.

This is how witnesses describe the man

The unknown cyclist can be described as follows: older man, around 60 years old, around 175 – 180 cm tall, white beard, white hair, red helmet, e-bike with red Ortlieb saddlebags. Witnesses who can provide information or who have observed the crime are asked to contact the Wiesloch police station on 06222-57090.

