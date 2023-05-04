Home » Unknown people beat up a man at Tübingen main station
News

Unknown people beat up a man at Tübingen main station

by admin
Unknown people beat up a man at Tübingen main station

According to the police report, the 21-year-old was at the provisional pedestrian traffic light between the bus station and the main train station around 6:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with a person from a group. The stranger is said to have hit the 21-year-old suddenly. The companions then probably hit the victim. Then they ran away in the direction of Epplehaus. …

37% of the article is still covered.

See also  Three construction sites opened to heal the wounds left by the Vaia storm in Canale d'Agordo

You may also like

Authorities carried out an anti-extortion operation in the...

The number of foreigners in our schools has...

EQS-Adhoc: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Increase in the earnings...

Senate approves the National Government Development Plan

AmCham and CONAIPD will improve the employability of...

‘Where was the formula to lower the price...

“Decent work allows people to be dignified and...

BRISANT report puts pressure on Shell shareholders. Please...

Women in the Jamundí prison do not have...

They capture a woman who offered a suitcase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy