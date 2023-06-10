Unknown steals purse and beats 30-year-olds in Mannheim

Mannheim. An unknown person has on Friday morning in Mannheim stole the purse of a 30-year-old and then punched him in the face. According to the police, a group of four people spoke to the 30-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman at around 5:25 a.m. at the Rheinstrasse stop.

During the conversation, a perpetrator stole the man’s wallet. When he noticed the theft and pursued the perpetrator on foot, he punched him in the face. The woman filmed the incident on her cell phone. When the perpetrators found out, they snatched the device from her and also tried to steal her backpack. When they failed, they fled. The woman injured her ankle. The stolen mobile phone is worth around 800 euros.

One of the perpetrators is described as follows: 185 cm tall, curly hair, brown eyes, black T-shirt, light gray training jacket, dark sports pants and slim.

The second perpetrator is described as follows: 175 cm tall, black curly hair with a sidecut, dark jeans, black hoodie and very slim. The Mannheim city center police station has started the investigation.