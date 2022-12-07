Had illegally connected the power line of one’s home, by means of an electric cable on terminals, to that owned by the supply company.

However, the investigations conducted by the Carabinieri of Cison di Valmarino, in collaboration with the service company, made it possible to identify the abusive user of the service, a 31-year-old North African, who in the process of being identified by the military of the Arma attempted to escape by resisting and threatening and insulting them (fortunately no one was injured).

For the foreigner, investigated for theft of electricity and aggravated damagethat’s how it clicked the arrest for violence, resistance and contempt of a public official which was followed, since there were no further precautionary requirements, by his release pending the continuation of the criminal case.

The intervention of the carabinieri made it possible to avert more serious consequences deriving from the network compromisesuch as a possible fire due to the presence of exposed cables. Further checks are underway to ascertain how long the abusive connection had been in place.