Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 3rd, title: Release market advantages and work together for a win-win situation – a new leap in the development of China‘s service trade development from the 2022 Service Trade Fair Achievement Exhibition

Xinhua News Agency reporters Wang Linlin and Zhao Xu

Soaring wings, soaring swifts, sailing ships breaking the waves, dizzying 10-year service trade achievements…

Entering the 2022 Service Trade Fair Comprehensive Exhibition, the Achievement Exhibition is a facade booth. The ingenious exhibition of “Riding the Wind and Waves for Development, Swifts Spreading Their Wings and Saying to Take Off” reviews the achievements and contributions of China‘s service trade in the past 10 years, and highlights the vitality and opportunities of China‘s super-large market.

In the past 10 years, the added value of China‘s service industry has increased by 1.49 times, and the total amount of imported services has exceeded 4 trillion US dollars; the average annual growth rate of import and export of service trade is 6.1%, which is twice the global growth rate; in 2021, the proportion of China‘s service trade exports in the world will increase to 5.6%…

Against the background of uncertain world economic growth, China‘s service trade development is a “report card”, which confirms the changes in the economic development of major countries in the new era. What is the “growth code” of China‘s trade in services? Entering the 2022 Service Trade Fair, it is not difficult to find the answer.

Do a good job of “new” big articles

In 2012, in order to further expand China‘s opening to the outside world and promote the rapid development of the service industry and service trade, the Ministry of Commerce and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government jointly hosted the China (Beijing) International Service Trade Fair, referred to as “Beijing Fair”.

From the six “Beijing Fair” from 2012 to 2019, to the “Service Trade Fair” since 2020, in the past 10 years, the Service Trade Fair has changed with the times, done a good job of “new” big articles, focused on various new technologies, The new achievements, new formats and new models have now grown into a leading event in the field of global service trade. Together with the Canton Fair and the China International Import Expo, they have become the three major exhibition platforms for China‘s opening to the outside world.

Sanji Optoelectronics participated in the Service Trade Fair for the first time this year. Hu Shangyu, a partner of the company, told reporters: “Although we are a young company, but for the first time participating in the exhibition, the organizing committee placed us in the achievement exhibition, which shows that the service trade will attach great importance to new technologies and new formats.” This year, they brought The exhibit is the “Holographic Floating Display” imaging system. The audience can see the four-layer image hanging in front of the naked eye, which is full of futuristic feeling.

Many interviewed companies said that they came to the exhibition not only to see that this is a platform for trade display and transactions, but also to see the service trade will lead new trends, and intuitively and intensively display the latest domestic and foreign technologies, latest application scenarios and The latest commercial formats can more powerfully influence industry innovation and industrial transformation.

With the in-depth development of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial revolution, emerging services have become the main driving force for the growth of service trade. According to the data released by the Achievement Exhibition, in the past 10 years, China‘s emerging service trade has grown at an average annual rate of 9.7%, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the overall growth rate of service trade. The structure of the service trade industry has been significantly optimized.

Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping said that the service trade will lead the trend of my country’s service consumption, speed up the recovery and upgrading of consumption, provide all-round opportunities for enterprises from all over the world to actively integrate into China‘s large service market, and make full use of the international and domestic markets for Chinese enterprises. Both sources provide a platform to showcase transactions.

Unlock the hyperscale market advantage

At the entrance of the achievement exhibition, a bartending robot attracted many audiences to stop. I saw the robot “bartender” turning the mechanical arm lightly and flexibly, imitating the operation process of a human professional bartender, and skillfully performing the layering of cocktails.

In addition to bartending robots, there are also high-fidelity virtual makeup test services, ultra-high-definition naked-eye 3D display screens, panoramic AI skin detectors… A series of selected cases show the domestic demand of the unified national market driven by the new economy, new consumption, and new business formats. potential.

The achievement exhibition shows the trend of innovation and change in my country’s service trade from different aspects such as research and development, production, circulation, and consumption, and highlights the huge potential of China‘s super-large market advantages.

Data from the Ministry of Commerce shows that in the past 10 years, the average annual growth rate of China‘s import and export of knowledge-intensive services has reached 9.3%, and the proportion has increased by 10.3%. They increased by 5.8 times, 3.2 times, 2.1 times and 1.6 times respectively.

Wang Dongtang, Director of the Department of Service Trade and Commerce and Trade Services of the Ministry of Commerce, said that since its establishment, the Service Trade Association has been committed to connecting domestic and foreign service markets. , to “bring in” foreign high-quality services to meet the people’s needs for a better life and promote industrial transformation and upgrading.

Continue to expand opening up to a higher level

The new crown vaccine for the Omicron strain, the new crown vaccine for the “New Crown Vaccine Implementation Plan” (COVAX) under the WHO framework, and the new crown vaccine samples produced jointly with many countries… As an important force in my country’s scientific and technological anti-epidemic, Sinopharm Group At the achievement exhibition, China Biotechnology focused on the representative achievements of participating in international vaccine cooperation, sharing technology, and jointly fighting the epidemic.

“Open cooperation not only accelerates the speed of China‘s anti-epidemic scientific research, but also allows more Chinese solutions to benefit the Chinese people and the world.” Zhu Jingjin, secretary of the Sinopharm China Biological Party Committee, introduced.

On the display screen of the Achievement Exhibition, one by one the numbers recorded the pace of China‘s opening up of service trade in the past 10 years——

Since 2012, my country’s service trade exports have grown at an average annual rate of 6.1%, 3.1 percentage points higher than the global growth rate, ranking second in the world for 8 consecutive years; the level of opening up of the service industry has gradually improved, and the average annual growth rate of foreign capital utilization is 10.2%; construction 28 pilot projects for innovative development of service trade, 37 service outsourcing demonstration cities, and 112 national characteristic service export bases have been comprehensively deepened…

This year, a total of 71 countries and international organizations have set up exhibitions and conferences, and more than 7,000 domestic and foreign companies will participate in online and offline exhibitions. The exhibition is larger in scale, with a higher level of internationalization and specialization, attracting more Fortune 500 and industry leading companies. Exhibit. Through the “window” of the CIFTIS, the world is witnessing the opening, prosperity and development of China‘s trade in services.

Open up without stopping, and work together to draw new maps.

In the past 10 years, despite facing many challenges, my country’s service industry growth ranks first in the world every year, and the level of openness in the service field has been continuously improved: the negative list entries for foreign investment access in the whole country and in the pilot free trade zone have been reduced to 31 and 27 respectively. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement RCEP added 22 new service sectors to open up, raising the level of openness in 37 service sectors…

In the past 10 years, China‘s service trade “circle of friends” has continued to expand: it maintains service trade exchanges with more than 200 countries and regions. In 2021, the total service trade volume between China and the BRICS countries will reach US$17.7 billion. The total service trade volume of countries and regions reached 112.65 billion US dollars…

Wang Dongtang said that in the next step, China will coordinate to promote the deepening reform and opening up of trade in services, establish and improve the negative list management system for cross-border trade in services, improve the level of independent opening up, actively participate in the formulation of international rules and standards for trade in services, and create opportunities for international cooperation in trade in services. good environment.