Unleashing the ‘Monsters’: Cartels in Mexico Arm Up with Modified Trucks for Violent Confrontations

Title: Mexican Drug Cartels Elevate Armored Monster Trucks to New Terrifying Heights

Subtitle: Criminal Organizations Enhance Vehicles for Violent Confrontations

By Simon Romero and Emiliano Rodríguez Mega

In a chilling development, Mexican drug cartels are taking the concept of monster trucks to a whole new level by modifying popular vehicles into heavily armed machines. Equipped with battering rams, steel plates, and turrets mounted with machine guns, these menacing trucks have become the weapon of choice for notorious criminal organizations, including the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.

Dubbed as “monsters,” “rhinos,” or “narcotanks,” these imposing vehicles are distinguishable by their cartel markings and camouflage patterns, sometimes making it difficult to differentiate them from official military vehicles. The interior of these trucks is equally intimidating, resembling a cockpit with an array of buttons and lights, metal seats allowing gunmen to rest their rifles, and a tank-like hatch in the middle.

These armored trucks highlight Mexico’s relentless battle against powerful criminal groups that operate with apparent impunity in various parts of the country. Experts argue that the spread of these monster trucks reflects the cartels’ determination to establish dominance through violent means.

Romain Le Cour, a security analyst, emphasizes that these vehicles serve as a powerful symbol for cartel leaders, showcasing their authority and command over rival groups. Le Cour suggests that these commando-like groups aim to replicate the sophisticated weaponry and appearance of special forces.

While the origin of these machines can be traced back to just over a decade ago, their numbers have multiplied, and their design has become more advanced, mirroring the evolution of narco-submarines adapted by cartels for drug smuggling.

This progression coincides with the recruitment of former elite soldiers from the Mexican army into criminal organizations, such as the infamous Los Zetas cartel. With experience gained from military training, these cartels have grown to emulate and challenge the elite forces of Mexico.

Seizures of armored trucks shed light on regions where cartel operations are thriving, including states like Michoacán and Jalisco. In June, the Attorney General’s Office in Tamaulipas announced the seizure and destruction of 14 monster trucks, following the destruction of 11 similar vehicles earlier in the year.

Production of these vehicles, often carried out in rural workshops, leverages the skills of cartel mechanics who have long specialized in modifying cars for drug smuggling. Armoring a truck involves welding steel plates, a process that takes up to 70 days, requires five to six welders and mechanics, and costs approximately $117,000.

Despite the criminal nature of these modifications, Mexican law has struggled to curb their production and use. The unauthorized armorization of vehicles is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, yet the robust output of monster trucks persists.

The catch is that monster trucks are assembled from popular pickup trucks like the Ford Lobo or the Ford Raptor, along with SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe. Criminal groups also use larger flatbed trucks, dump trailers, and heavy-duty “double” trucks with two rear wheels per side. While these vehicles are heavily protected, they lack the agility seen in other armed groups’ fast-mounted machine gun trucks.

The use of these armored vehicles by drug cartels gained public attention with the release of a video showcasing the private army of Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes on the border between Michoacán and Guanajuato states. The video featured displays of force, including multiple monster trucks and heavily armed gunmen proclaiming their allegiance.

Despite their intimidating image, these monster trucks have their limitations. They are slow, heavy, and often prone to mechanical failures, making maneuvering challenging, particularly in urban environments. However, their symbolic importance and status symbolism cannot be overlooked, as they have become social media phenomena, featuring in videos set to narco rap songs or folk ballads glorifying cartel exploits.

As Mexico continues its battle against powerful criminal organizations, the prevalence and sophistication of these monster trucks serve as a grim reminder of the ongoing violence that plagues the nation. Efforts to dismantle these cartels remain crucial for restoring peace and stability to affected communities.

Note: Simon Romero is a national correspondent, covering the southwestern United States, and Emiliano Rodríguez Mega is a reporter-investigator based in Mexico City, covering Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

