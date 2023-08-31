Unleashing the Potential: Xi Jinping’s Speech on Cultural Inheritance and Development

that one must deeply understand the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization. Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of recognizing the various elements that shape Chinese culture, such as the social ideal of unity and the responsibility for family and country. He emphasized that a comprehensive understanding of Chinese civilization is crucial for promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s traditional culture.

Second, Xi Jinping stressed the significance of the “two combinations” – integrating the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and with China‘s excellent traditional culture. He argued that the road to socialism with Chinese characteristics can only be successful if it is built upon the foundations of Chinese civilization. This integration allows for a greater understanding of the historical inevitability and cultural connotations of the Chinese road, and is seen as the key to China‘s success.

The symposium on cultural inheritance and development provided a platform for Xi Jinping to address these important issues. He mentioned his visit to the China National Museum of Editions and the Archaeological Museum of the Chinese Academy of History, expressing his deep appreciation for the extensive and profound history of Chinese civilization.

Xi Jinping’s speech highlighted the continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness, and peaceful nature of Chinese civilization. He emphasized that Chinese culture is related to the foundation and destiny of the country, and that promoting the construction of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics and building a modern civilization for the Chinese nation is of utmost importance.

The symposium, attended by cultural experts and officials, aimed to further discuss and develop strategies for the preservation and development of Chinese culture. Xi Jinping’s speech provided a significant contribution to the discussions, emphasizing the importance of understanding and embracing the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization.