Unlimited space for cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong——Li Jiachao, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, was interviewed by a reporter from Chongqing Daily-Chongqing Today-Hualong.com

▲On May 12, Li Jiachao was reading the “Chongqing Daily” at the Yuzhou Hotel in Chongqing.Photo by Chief Reporter Long Fan/Visual Chongqing

From May 10th to 12th, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, led a delegation of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to visit Chongqing. In just three days, Li Jiachao participated in the Chongqing-Hong Kong high-level meeting and the first meeting of the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference, witnessed the signing of a series of memorandums of cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong to promote the cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong, and walked into the streets and alleys of Chongqing, “immersive” Feel the charm of “mountain city”.

This is his first visit to Chongqing since he took office as chief executive.

While leaving his investigation footprints and laughter, he frequently “liked” Chongqing and posted multiple Weibo posts. Regarding what he saw, heard, and felt, in his words, “I have gained a lot and returned with a full reward!”

What are the deep impressions left by this “Chongqing trip”? How should Chongqing and Hong Kong “go to each other” to achieve complementary advantages? What suggestions do you have for Chongqing to promote high-quality development? On the morning of May 12, before leaving Chongqing, Li Jiachao lived was interviewed by reporters.

After the interview, Li Jiachao happily wrote this sentence in the blank space of the first page of “Chongqing Daily”: “Chongqing is a beautiful place and a capital of gourmet food.”

▲On May 12, Hong Kong Chief Executive Li Jiachao wrote his impression of Chongqing on the masthead of “Chongqing Daily”: “Chongqing is a beautiful place and the capital of gourmet food.” Photo by Chief Reporter Long Fan/Visual Chongqing

City impression

Chongqing and Hong Kong are very three-dimensional

reporter:What impressed you the most during this trip? Many people said that Chongqing and Hong Kong have many similarities. How do you feel about this?

Li Jiachao:Actually this is my second time to Chongqing. The first time was many years ago, when I participated in civil servant training and came to Chongqing to study.

If you ask me how I feel this time, I can describe it in two simple words: “two beauties” and “one person”.

“Two beauties”, the first is a beautiful city. Chongqing is a city of mountains and rivers, very beautiful; secondly, it is a gourmet city, where there are hot pot, Chongqing noodles, and many snacks. These two points are actually the same as Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is also a beautiful city. We have a lot of beautiful scenery, including Victoria Harbour, which is famous for its night view. We are also a gourmet city. There are many Michelin restaurants in Hong Kong, and we have a lot of Chinese and foreign cuisines.

What is “one person”? It is a man who conquers nature.

What I feel particularly deeply is that there are many mountains in Chongqing, and many high-rise buildings are built on the mountains. Some of the rail transit here climbs mountains and some “drive into buildings”, which is shocking.

I think Hong Kong is also a place where man can conquer nature. Hong Kong has overcome the challenges of different terrains. We are all places with many mountains, and we are all very three-dimensional cities.

cooperation mechanism

In-depth exchanges help to improve the level of cooperation between the two sides

reporter:On the 11th, the first meeting of the Chongqing-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference was held, and the first new cooperation meeting mechanism between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the central and western provinces and cities in the Mainland was also launched. Why is there such a mechanism? What significance does the establishment of this mechanism have for the future development of Chongqing and Hong Kong?

Li Jiachao:The cooperation between Hong Kong and the provinces and cities in the Mainland is very important. In the integration of Hong Kong into the overall development of the country, I emphasize that we must be proactive.

My personal philosophy is that every place has its own advantages. If we share our best things in the overall situation of national development, our advantages will be further enhanced.

By establishing a cooperation meeting mechanism, we can understand each other more comprehensively and deeply, thus elevating cooperation to a higher level.

I attach great importance to the establishment of a cooperation meeting mechanism with Chongqing this time. In fact, we have already reached a strong consensus and decided to promote cooperation in 11 fields, including finance, trade, shipping, scientific and technological cooperation, education, etc. The space for cooperation between the two places is unlimited.

reporter:On April 1 this year, the high-speed rail link from Chongqing to Kowloon, Hong Kong resumed operation. Some netizens said that with the high-speed rail, you can eat small noodles in Chongqing in the morning and go to Hong Kong for afternoon tea in the afternoon. What are your expectations for the future development of the tourism industry in the two places? Hong Kong and Chongqing are both popular cities for tourism. What experiences and practices can we share and learn from each other?

Li Jiachao:The memorandum of cooperation we signed this time includes vigorously promoting the development of tourism exchanges between the two places. Now many people like to travel. As far as I know, Chongqing people travel not only for leisure and entertainment, but also for some cultural and ecological enjoyment.

Hong Kong has advantages in cultural tourism. There are many country parks in Hong Kong, as well as some natural ecological parks. There is also the National Palace Museum in West Kowloon, which is a gem. Moreover, Hong Kong is relatively international, where Chinese and Western cultures and arts converge.

Chongqing has a long history and culture. We should further promote the high-quality development and exchanges and cooperation of the tourism industries of the two places, and continuously improve the quality of tourism products and the experience of tourists.

Investment Environment

Chongqing is a city full of opportunities

reporter:By the end of 2022, Hong Kong has accumulatively established more than 3,000 investment companies in Chongqing, with an investment of over US$60 billion in Chongqing. According to your knowledge, what views and feelings do Hong Kong entrepreneurs in Chongqing have on the investment environment and living environment of this city?

Li Jiachao:They have great confidence in Chongqing. Several entrepreneurs and business representatives told me that Chongqing is a city full of opportunities and a good investment environment.

It is easy for Chongqing and Hong Kong enterprises to calculate investment cost, rate of return, and development space, which is very important to them. Enterprises in Chongqing and Hong Kong can take advantage of both Chongqing’s advantages and Hong Kong’s advantages, which makes them more confident. I think this is one of Chongqing’s main strengths.

Hong Kong has many conveniences and opportunities in terms of financing and investment, and Chongqing can “bring in and go out” through Hong Kong.

social media

Hope to let more mainland friends know about Hong Kong

reporter:You often share some life and work information on Weibo. For example, yesterday, you shared several pieces of information on Weibo, some to Ciqikou, and some to Jinfeng Lab.

Li Jiachao:The main reason for me to open Weibo is to let more mainland friends know about Hong Kong’s urban development and the living conditions of Hong Kong citizens, so that more mainland compatriots like Hong Kong and come to Hong Kong more.

Moreover, telling the story of Hong Kong is also my responsibility as the chief executive of Hong Kong.

Many friends overseas also read my Weibo. I think this is a way to unite our overall strength.

Cooperation between the two places

Chongqing and Hong Kong are highly complementary in terms of logistics and finance

reporter:Hong Kong is an important core city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and Chongqing is currently actively promoting the construction of a twin-city economic circle in the Chengdu-Chongqing area. From what aspects can the two places start to further deepen cooperation?

Li Jiachao:Chongqing and Hong Kong are highly complementary in terms of logistics. Chongqing is the link between the “Belt and Road” and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The Yuxinou Railway has played a significant role in promoting inland opening up and promoting national trade. Hong Kong is a shipping trade center, and its air cargo throughput has ranked first in the world for many years. The space for cooperation between the two parties in terms of logistics is unlimited.

In addition, Hong Kong is a financial center and an effective platform for financing and investment. Chongqing is building a financial center in the west, and in this regard, the two places are also very complementary. We hope to use Hong Kong’s international financing capabilities to help Chongqing build a financial center in the west.

Development proposals

In terms of scientific and technological innovation, the most important thing is talent

reporter:In terms of scientific and technological innovation, what resources can be shared between Chongqing and Hong Kong? What suggestions do you have for Chongqing to further enhance its competitiveness in scientific and technological innovation?

Li Jiachao:In terms of scientific and technological innovation, the most important thing is talent.

Hong Kong has the charm of attracting talents. We are a highly international city that has been deeply connected with different international cities over the years. Hong Kong is also a world cultural and art center, which is also conducive to attracting talents.

In terms of scientific research, we have many platforms, attracting scientific research experts from all over the world. For example, a science and technology innovation platform called InnoHK has attracted more than 2,000 international cutting-edge talents for research and development.

To attract talents, education is very important. There are 5 “Top 100” universities in Hong Kong.

I think Chongqing needs to attract more talents to study and engage in research and development, and it is very important for all kinds of talents to communicate with each other.

In addition, the construction of the platform is very important. I visited the Golden Phoenix Lab in Chongqing and was very impressed. Hong Kong has many different scientific research platforms, including 16 state key laboratories, half of which are in medical and life sciences. In these respects, Hong Kong and Chongqing can also complement each other, share and share, and the space for cooperation is unlimited.

interact

The two parties can join hands in joint research and development and experience sharing

reporter:You interacted with experts from Golden Phoenix Labs. What kind of cooperation can Chongqing and Hong Kong carry out in the field of medical technology in the future?

Li Jiachao:Technological development is important. To promote high-quality development, we must pay attention to the application of science and technology. Technology is our competitiveness, without technology there is no future.

I noticed that the experts of Jinfeng Laboratory have a new invention in medical treatment. This invention has been applied for a while, which is to use ultrasonic technology in the operation process to minimize the harm to patients. This is a very good way to benefit the common people. Technology.

Hospitals in Hong Kong also have some good successful application cases. Hong Kong and Chongqing can strengthen cooperation in talent pooling, joint research and development, and experience sharing. Everyone can discuss the best experience and inspire each other, promote the development of more innovative technologies, and finally transform them into products that can be applied in society.

The cooperation between Chongqing and Hong Kong in this area also has unlimited space.