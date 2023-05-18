Unlocking New Development Opportunities in Chongqing with an International Vision

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Reporter Chen Roujie) On May 18, the 4th Annual Conference of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Organizations of the “Belt and Road” was officially held in Jiangbei District, Chongqing. More than 170 representatives of overseas Chinese businessmen from more than 30 countries and regions including Australia, involved in finance, trade, biomedicine, cultural tourism, digitalization, new energy and other industries participated in this offline event. In addition, the annual meeting It also shared the development opportunities of New Chongqing with overseas Chinese all over the world in the form of online live broadcast.

The 4th "Belt and Road" Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Organization Annual Meeting kicked off.

Big names gather from an international perspective to unlock new development opportunities in Chongqing

At the annual meeting, 4 representatives of overseas Chinese leaders brought wonderful sharing, showing the deep family and country feelings and unique international vision of overseas Chinese in the new era, and conveying the firm confidence to deepen cooperation with Chongqing in multiple fields and jointly promote high-quality development.

Xu Weichun, President of the Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Greece

“I hope to have the opportunity to work in this hot land in Chongqing.” The team of Xu Weichun, president of the Greek Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce, recently visited various districts and counties in Chongqing and felt the warm business environment in Chongqing. He firmly believes that there must be a chance to join The cooperation with Chongqing will use the strength of the overseas Chinese community and the resources of overseas Chinese businessmen to jointly build an international and intelligent beautiful new Chongqing.

Zheng Xianjiang, President of the Sichuan-Chongqing General Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia

“Cambodia Sichuan-Chongqing Chamber of Commerce currently has more than 200 member companies.” Zheng Xianjiang, president of the Cambodia Sichuan-Chongqing Chamber of Commerce, shared the relevant situation of the Chamber of Commerce at the meeting. He said that the Cambodian Sichuan-Chongqing Chamber of Commerce will give full play to its role and strive to build Southeast Asia A bridge for exchanges and cooperation with Chongqing.

Yang Zhiwei, Overseas Committee Member of the All-China Federation of Overseas Chinese

Yang Zhiwei, overseas committee member of the China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and chairman of the Australian Chinese Holdings Group, shared the development opportunities in Chongqing in his eyes. Taking advantage of the development opportunities in Chongqing, actively participate in the construction of the western development, and work closely together to create a better future.”

Lu Bingxiong, President of the Canada-China Trade Promotion Association

Lu Bingxiong, chairman of the Canada-China Trade Promotion Association and president of the Jiaxiong Group, said that overseas Chinese businessmen and leaders will definitely give full play to the advantages of the overseas Chinese community and use the resources of the overseas Chinese community to provide Chongqing with scientific research, basic research and development, tourism, universities, research institutes, and innovative enterprises. Build an international cooperation platform to contribute to the overseas Chinese community.

In addition, Xu Xiujun, a researcher at the Institute of World Economics and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, also gave a keynote speech on the spot from three aspects of “the era background, achievements and prospects of co-construction of the ‘Belt and Road'”.

Xu Xiujun, a researcher at the Institute of World Economics and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, gave a keynote speech from three aspects: "The Background, Achievements and Prospects of the Joint Construction of the 'Belt and Road'".

Invest in Chongqing special session to promote and share new investment opportunities

Chongqing is the only municipality directly under the central government in the central and western regions of China. It is an important strategic fulcrum for China‘s western development. It is located at the junction of the “Belt and Road” and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. International railway trains meet here, and Chongqing plays a unique and important role in the land-sea linkage development of the “Belt and Road”.

Superior regional conditions, an internationalized business environment, and sound and superior integration policies enable overseas Chinese to obtain tailor-made service solutions, invest in Chongqing, and share development. Chongqing has unlimited opportunities.

The 4th “Belt and Road” Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Organization Annual Conference was held in Jiangbei. Jiangbei District also shared the “opportunity list” from Jiangbei to overseas Chinese around the world at the event, providing the majority of overseas Chinese businessmen with a precise starting point for starting a business in Chongqing.

Tao Shixiang, deputy secretary of the Jiangbei District Party Committee and head of the district government, introduced the situation and appearance of Jiangbei District.

“Jiangbei is the most beautiful in the north and south of the river; if you travel north and south, you still look at Jiangbei; if you invest in business, you should choose Jiangbei.” Tao Shixiang, deputy secretary of the Jiangbei District Party Committee and head of the district government, summed up the reasons for “Jiangbei is worth choosing” in these three sentences.

According to Tao Shixiang, at present, Jiangbei District is seizing the opportunity of Chongqing to build the western financial center and cultivate the construction of the preferred area of ​​the international consumption center city. “Two burdens”; seize the opportunity of Chongqing to build two trillion-level industrial clusters of intelligent networked new energy vehicles and electronic information manufacturing, continue to improve the resilience and security level of the industrial chain and supply chain, and create an advanced manufacturing cluster; seize To comprehensively promote new opportunities for the construction of digital Chongqing, center on the scene and base on the carrier, build a development pattern of “two parks, three centers and multiple points”, and build a demonstration zone for digital economy innovation and development. In the next step, Jiangbei District will actively promote multilateral cooperation with countries along the “Belt and Road” in the fields of automobile industry, electronic information industry, financial service industry, modern logistics industry, professional service industry, and new international trade. In addition, four investment promotion projects, Jiangbeizui Financial and Cultural Center in Jiangbei District, Wubao Ecological Sports Town, Urban Renewal of Chang’an No. 3 Factory Area, and Central Vientiane City, were also unveiled on the spot to provide more intuitive project presentations for overseas Chinese businessmen.

Build bridges and contribute to the construction of the new era, new journey and new Chongqing

“Gather the strength of overseas Chinese, give full play to their unique advantages, and show new achievements in helping the construction of a new Chongqing; carry forward the spirit of overseas Chinese, inherit the fine traditions, and establish a new look in the realization of the Chinese dream together; grasp the requirements of the times, strengthen responsibility, and work together in the common Make new contributions to the construction of the ‘Belt and Road’.” Lian Xiaomin, member of the party group and vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Overseas Chinese, said that he will fully implement the re-signed cooperation agreement between the Ministry and the city, adhere to the linkage between the upper and lower levels, internal and external interactions, and regularly hold the “Belt and Road” in Chongqing. Overseas Chinese businessmen organize various large-scale events such as the annual meeting, and increase their support for Chongqing to help Chongqing’s high-quality development.

Lian Xiaomin, member of the party group and vice chairman of the Chinese Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, delivered a speech.

According to the reporter from Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client, the theme of this year’s annual conference is “New Channels for Overseas Chinese Connecting Together with New Chongqing”, hosted by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government. Organized by the People’s Government and supported by the China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs.

The event aims to integrate the overseas Chinese affairs resources of the countries along the “Belt and Road”, unite the strength of the overseas Chinese circles of the countries along the “Belt and Road”, build a platform for the exchange and contact of overseas Chinese in the countries along the “Belt and Road”, and further realize the mutual sharing of resources related to overseas Chinese along the “Belt and Road” , information exchange, economic reciprocity.

It is reported that since Chongqing became the site of the annual meeting of overseas Chinese business organizations of the “Belt and Road”, it has attracted overseas Chinese businessmen and leaders from more than 60 countries and regions online and offline through “thematic exhibitions + summit forums + panoramic roadshows + in-depth visits” Sharing the development opportunities of Chongqing, the past sessions have contributed to the implementation of nearly 60 billion yuan of investment.

The successful convening of the annual meeting of the “Belt and Road” Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Organization will further gather the strength of the overseas Chinese community, collide with Chongqing in the fields of scientific and technological innovation, economy and trade, culture, and public welfare undertakings, and guide overseas Chinese capital and wisdom to gather in Chongqing. New Era, New Journey, New Chongqing Construction contributes to the strength of the overseas Chinese community.