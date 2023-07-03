Unlocking the Potential: How Digital Intelligence Empowers Three Gorges Ship Lock as the Main Road in the Three Gorges Reservoir Area

Digital intelligence has transformed the Three Gorges ship lock in the Three Gorges Reservoir area, enabling it to operate more efficiently and effectively. According to the Yangtze River Three Gorges Navigation Administration, the ship lock has seen a record high throughput of 81.58 million tons in the first half of this year, with 5,469 operations and 21,132 ships passing through.

The Three Gorges Ship Lock is the largest and most complex inland river ship lock in the world. It spans over 6 kilometers and has a main body length of 1.6 kilometers, with a height of 40 storeys. Ships passing through the lock face a series of challenges and obstacles, but with the use of digital technology, the process has become much smoother.

Han Xin, the supervisor of the operation of the Three Gorges Ship Lock, oversees the process from the centralized control operation room. With the help of surveillance cameras and electronic screens, he ensures the safety and smooth operation of the lock. The ships enter the lock chamber one by one, and as the water level rises, they “climb” from one lock room to another, like going up and down stairs.

The Three Gorges Ship Lock has become the main transportation route in the Three Gorges reservoir area, connecting the upstream and downstream. The Yangtze River Economic Belt, which covers 11 provinces along the Yangtze River, relies heavily on waterway transportation for its economic activities. The cost of waterway transportation is much lower compared to other modes of transportation, and it has the advantage of large transportation volume and low pollution.

To further improve the efficiency of dam crossing, digital intelligence has played a crucial role. Ships now use the Beidou system to declare their information and go through the necessary checks. The information is quickly processed, reducing the time and effort required for communication. GPS ship-borne terminals and mobile apps also allow the crew to track their progress and receive real-time updates.

The use of digital technology has not only improved the efficiency of the Three Gorges ship lock but also dispersed the pressure of waiting for gates. Another innovation, the Three Gorges ship lift, allows for faster transportation of smaller boats, reducing the crossing time from 3.5 hours to less than 60 minutes.

With the continuous development of the “golden waterway” and the expansion of China‘s water transportation infrastructure, the annual throughput of the Three Gorges ship lock has steadily increased over the years. Digital intelligence has played a crucial role in enabling the efficient and sustainable operation of this vital transportation route.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

