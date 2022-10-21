The wall that separates the United States and Mexico in the desert near the Mexican city of San Luís Rio Colorado. In addition to causing the deaths of thousands of migrants every year, the barrier between the two countries also has a negative impact on the environment. Mexican and US activists say the wall prevents animals in the area – bears, pumas, deer and bighorn sheep – from roaming freely in their natural habitats. And they launched a campaign to protect the fauna.
