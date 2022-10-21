Home News Unnatural barrier – International
News

Unnatural barrier – International

by admin
Unnatural barrier – International

The wall that separates the United States and Mexico in the desert near the Mexican city of San Luís Rio Colorado. In addition to causing the deaths of thousands of migrants every year, the barrier between the two countries also has a negative impact on the environment. Mexican and US activists say the wall prevents animals in the area – bears, pumas, deer and bighorn sheep – from roaming freely in their natural habitats. And they launched a campaign to protect the fauna.

See also  Ruby-ter trial, spotlight on Conegliano's showgirl: "Rigato wanted the house and was furious with Berlusconi"

You may also like

All Party members of China CITIC Bank Beijing...

The riverbed of the Rio Musil was cleaned...

Qiushi.com commentator: Ten years of hard work, ten...

The Ita Board of Directors confirms: the sales...

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party...

What to do, where to go in Canavese...

Consultations at the Quirinale: from the calendar to...

The Sitong Bridge Banner Incident Fermented the Support...

Sport and solidarity: already over a thousand women...

583 small shops in existing medium and high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy