Even during the days of the worst incidents of terrorism in the provincial capital Peshawar, measures which were not felt necessary to be taken now is a matter of surprise. With such measures, where the movement of citizens will be affected and their difficulties will increase, the distance between the concerned people will widen further. It is possible that the kind of preparations that are being made are not adopted even under the strictest conditions. The law and order situation in the provincial capital does not appear to be so dire at present that the strictest security measures are required if the central area of ​​the city is to be invaded. If there is a need for security, then the process of digging trenches around the provincial capital should be started so that the citizens who are already scared and victims of bandits can be given a sense of security. However, it must have been decided to seal Peshawar Cantt at night in view of the security situation due to the deteriorating law and order situation and fear of serious threats. In this regard, a gate has been installed near Edwards College. The time will be closed and people entering the cantt will be strictly searched. On the other hand, a gate has been constructed on the Khyber road near the provincial assembly, which will be closed at night and at the entry and exit points of Peshawar cantt. Due to the security situation, overhead bridges towards Central Jail Peshawar and traffic headquarters are also being closed during the night hours. The population will not be affected, and in any case, the general population is not allowed there, however, due to the closure of the overhead bridges towards the Central Jail Peshawar and traffic headquarters, it will be natural to cause difficulties and obstacles in the traffic of the citizens, which should be reconsidered. Security measures should be aimed at security measures and not at the blockade of citizens and the road The easy way of closing should be adopted, which is because the defenders of the city may not be able to cope with the situation without it.