UNP ‘Narcochofer’ says that ‘Matamba’ received weapons from ex-general Zapateiro

Manuel Castañeda, known as the “narco-driver” of the National Protection Unit (UNP), has indicated that former General Zapateiro, former commander of the Army, would have participated in the delivery of weapons to alias “Matamba”, a former ally of the renowned drug trafficker alias Othniel.

According to Castañeda’s testimony during an interview on BluRadio, the farm belonged to alias ‘Pájaro’. Apparently, Matamba was received by a man in charge of the farm, who received instructions from ‘Pájaro’ to bring food and a gift left by General Zapateiro. Later, “they received rifles, pistols and grenades, they also said that General Zapateiro was part of the group,” Castañeda said.

Alias ​​’Matamba’

The defense of ex-general Zapateiro issued a statement through the law firm Víctor Mosquera Marín Abogados, in which the accusations made by Castañeda are flatly rejected. They consider that they are unfounded and come from an hearsay witness who cannot support his claims. The lawyers assure that they will initiate criminal proceedings against those who try to defame and harm the reputation of General Zapateiro. They stressed that Zapateiro is a man of “integrity and a national hero who dedicated his life to the service of the country”, fighting against delinquents and criminals such as Manuel Antonio Castañeda, who attacked the security of Colombians with his behavior.

It should be remembered that on December 10, 2022, the Totoró Police, Cauca, stopped a vehicle belonging to the UNP that was transporting 150 kilos of cocaine in the Caloto area. The driver of the vehicle was Manuel Antonio Castañeda, the ‘narco driver’, who is currently in custody in an Army battalion in Facatativá, Cundinamarca, facing legal proceedings. Castañeda’s accusations have generated great controversy.